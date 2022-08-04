Sharpe, Highlander, Graham Ahead In County Commission Races

District 6 County Commissioner David Sharpe built an early lead in his race against Republican Ruth Jeno, longtime Red Bank official.

Joe Graham, who was trying to get back on the commission in the new District 11, had a slim lead over Montrell Besley, the Democratic candidate.

In District 9, former school board member and longtime teacher and coach Steve Highlander had a comfortable advantage over minister Steve Caudle.

District 6

Ruth Jeno (R) 1,840

David Sharpe (D) 1,054

District 9

Steve Highlander (R) 2,103

Steve Caudle (D) 791

District 11

Joe Graham (R) 895

Montrell Besley (D) 852

Other members of the new commission will be

District 1 - Geno Shipley (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R)

District 3 - Ken Smith (R)

District 4 - Warren Mackey (D)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R)

District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)