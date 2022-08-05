 Friday, August 5, 2022 79.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

County, City Governments In Georgia Approve LOST Distribution Deal

Friday, August 5, 2022

Representatives of the governments of Whitfield County and the cities of Dalton, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, and Cohutta tentatively approved a distribution arrangement for funding from the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) at a meeting Friday at Dalton’s City Hall. The agreement will now go to the respective governments for ratification at their next scheduled meetings. State law requires county and municipal governments in counties where a LOST is collected to negotiate distribution arrangements for the ten-year periods following a new Census. 

 

The distribution of LOST revenues between the City of Dalton and the other governments will remain at current level over the next ten years, with Dalton receiving 36% of LOST revenues.

There are minor changes in the agreement, with the fees the City of Dalton pays to Whitfield County for stormwater regulatory program administration being reduced and the operations of the Senior Center being taken over by Whitfield County on Jan. 1, 2023.

 

“I’m proud that we’ve worked together to have an agreement within the 60-day negotiation period as required by law,” said Dalton city administrator Andrew Parker. “At a county and city management level between (county manager) Bob Sivick and I, all the way down through the department heads, this round of LOST negotiations has been much more streamlined. And I think it’s just a testament to the great channel of open communication that we have and trying to work together to deliver the best services to the citizens of Dalton and Whitfield County.”

 

Dalton’s share of the LOST revenues increased by one percentage point every other year over the span of the most recent ten-year LOST agreement, from 32% to the current rate of 36%. Thanks to increases in collections of sales taxes driven by the growth of the local economy, the LOST collections have helped local governments avoid tax increases and Dalton leaders expect that to continue.

 

“Particularly in 2022, post-COVID lockdowns, we’ve seen large increases in sales tax collections in the city and in the county because of new businesses. Downtown, all of the downtown storefronts are full. We’ve seen growth out in the West Walnut Avenue corridor from a retail/commercial restaurant service standpoint,” Mr. Parker said. “And that’s all great because it’s a use tax, a sales tax so people who don’t even live in the community are paying it and it’s really helped the city particularly to keep our millage rate for property tax as low as possible.” 

 

The Dalton Mayor and Council’s next meeting is schedule for Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at City Hall where the council is expected to vote on ratification of the agreement.

 


August 5, 2022

PHOTOS: Unveiling Of Portrait Of Federal Judge Sandy Mattice

August 5, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

August 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Screaming Neighbor Was Just Having Fun; Gunshot Does $24,000 In Damage To Power Lines On Dixon Street


An unveiling ceremony was held on Friday for the portrait of Judge Sandy Mattice (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

A woman on Harley Street told police she heard her neighbor scream. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the couple in the house next door to the woman. The couple told police there was no ... (click for more)



County GOP's Resounding Victory

Last night our team was able to bear the fruits of 12 months of hard work. The Hamilton County GOP is proud to announce that effective Sept. 1, Republicans will hold more offices in Hamilton County than at any point in our county's history. Republicans maintained their majority on the School Board and we expanded our majority to 8-3 on the County Commission. It was truly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Scully Was The Best

For 67 years Vin Scully was on the microphone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and when he died Tuesday night at age 94, the entire sports world bowed its collective head. Mr. Scully - yes, he was that revered - was in my opinion the best baseball announcer of all time and put him in a broadcast booth with Joe Garagiola and you’ve got more magic than Disneyland. To read the plaudits ... (click for more)

Former Moc Jasmine Joyner Added To Women's Basketball Staff

As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs. “I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)


