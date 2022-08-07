 Sunday, August 7, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Police Respond To 2 Stabbing Calls

Sunday, August 7, 2022
Chattanooga Police responded to two stabbing calls over the weekend.
 
In one incident at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday, a 64-year-old man was stabbed in what was described as a domestic incident. A woman, 64, was charged with domestic aggravated assault.a
 
Police originally responded to 4007 McCahill Road and found the victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police were advised that the suspect and victim had stopped at this location to get directions to a hospital before calling the police.
 
After speaking with both parties, police determine the incident occurred in the 5000 block of Hixson Pike.
 
Police were able to determine that the two got into a verbal altercation that became physical and resulted in the stabbing.
 
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
 
On Sunday at 6 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a stabbing call at 4300 Highway 58.
 
Police were advised that a 28-year-old man had shown up at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police said details of the incident are still not clear.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

