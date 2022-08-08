August 8, 2022
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 1-7:
HALLMAN COURTNEY LEANN W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD PROBATION VIOLATION
HICKMAN FELIX STANLEY W/M 42 MISD OFFICER HENRY SIMPLE ASSAULT ... (click for more)
An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several attempts, the man then grabbed a honeybun and ran out. When he did, the employee walked out after him to tell him to stop coming into the store and stealing, and as he did, the man tried to ... (click for more)
Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon.
The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964.
He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)
Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics.
I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)
The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday’s 5-1 blowout.
Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC battled to a 3-0 victory over the Maryland Bobcats late Saturday night with an official attendance of 3,479. The only thing more electric than the delay-causing lightning was Chattanooga’s first half attack, with goals from Markus Naglestad, Greg Stratton, and Taylor Gray.
Chattanooga FC had a two-week break in action prior to the match following a dramatic cup ... (click for more)