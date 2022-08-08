 Monday, August 8, 2022 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Brian Bush Named General Counsel For The Sheriff's Office

Monday, August 8, 2022
Brian Bush
Brian Bush

Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announced that attorney Brian Bush will serve on his executive staff as general counsel for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

 

The general counsel "serves as the primary legal representative for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and provides assistance with a variety of legal matters including contractual agreements, MOU’s, subpoenas, human resources related issues, legal training for both new cadets and annual in-service training, and is responsible for the open records process.

General counsel also serves as liaison between the HCSO, the District Attorney’s Office, the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office, and the Hamilton County judiciary.

 

"The general counsel’s duties also includes addressing issues involving Corrections Services with attorney-client visitation, inmate medical inquiries, sentence calculation, and general information that attorneys and court personnel need regarding specific inmates. Counsel also assists with Internal Affairs, public relations inquiries, and the overall support for Sheriff’s Office operations."

 

Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett said, “I am excited to have Brian join my executive staff and we look forward to the experience and skills he brings to our agency’s operations. The role of general counsel is vital to the efficient and professional delivery of services we provide to the citizens of Hamilton County,”

 

A Hamilton County native, he received his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Maryville College, in Maryville, Tn.

 

Prior to joining the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office as general counsel, attorney Bush served as an assistant district attorney in the Hamilton County District Attorney General’s Office prosecuting violent crimes and felonies. Most recently, his practice involved civil litigation as an attorney at the firm of Spears, Moore, Rebman, & Williams, P.C.

 

Attorney Bush is also a commissioned intelligence officer, serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He serves his community on various boards, and he is dedicated to serving the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. His wife is Mauriel.

 

General Counsel Bush officially joined the Sheriff's Office on Monday.


August 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Swipes Honeybun From Shell Gas Station; Vehicle Left Running And Unlocked While Man Shopped Is Stolen

August 8, 2022

Construction Of New Alignment For SR-317 Prompts Traffic Shift On Chestnut Creek Road In Hamilton County

August 8, 2022

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Election Day Observations - And Response

Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics. I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)

Sports

Rain Did Not Dampen Red Wolves Resolve In Win

The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday’s 5-1 blowout. Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Larry Ward's Big Day

Voice of the Lookouts Larry Ward and I share at least one similarity...we have both been radio voices of Chattanooga's minor league baseball team. My lone season was in 1976 when the team returned to town after an absence of several years. Larry on the other hand has been doing that job well for 34 years and this past weekend was enshrined in the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. It ... (click for more)


