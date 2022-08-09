August 9, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BISHOP, ALERRIAH
1728 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000 ... (click for more)
A disorder was reported at a residence on E. Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a couple who said that they were arguing with each other over a car key, and they started pulling each other's hair. Police did not observe any sign of physical injuries on either of them. The man packed his belongings and moved out.
* * *
A man told police he last saw his vehicle where he parked ... (click for more)
Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon.
The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964.
He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)
Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics.
I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)
One week into preseason practice and one day out from its first scrimmage of fall camp, the Tennessee football team took Haslam Field Monday morning as anticipation continues to build for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 1.
Entering his second year on Josh Heupel 's staff and fourth overall at Tennessee, defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with members of the media to discuss ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC gets a short break and then prepares for what is arguably the biggest regular season game in its history as a professional club. The team returns to Finley Stadium for a clash with the Cal United Strikers from Irvine, California in what will pit the #1 Eastern Conference team against the #1 Western Conference team. The match is scheduled for an earlier kickoff at ... (click for more)