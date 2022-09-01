 Thursday, September 1, 2022 81.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Piedmont Lithium Inc. To Establish Operations In McMinn County

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials announced Thursday the company will invest $582 million to establish a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility in Southeast Tennessee. 
 
Located in McMinn County at the North Etowah Industrial Park, a CSX and Select Tennessee Certified Site, Piedmont will create 117 new jobs in Etowah through the company’s expansion to Tennessee.   
 
As a producer of lithium hydroxide, a component in the supply chain for both the electric vehicle and battery storage markets, Piedmont’s Tennessee Lithium project will support energy security in the U.S.
and the transition to a clean energy economy in North America. The new manufacturing plant will utilize more environmentally responsible and economic processing technology, supporting Piedmont’s objective of becoming a large, low-cost, sustainable producer of lithium products, officials said. 
 
Founded and headquartered in Belmont, NC, Piedmont is a battery-grade lithium hydroxide producer whose U.S. investments also include the Carolina Lithium project, a proposed integrated operation located in the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt. The company’s North Carolina and Tennessee operations, along with its equity interests in international projects, will help establish North America as a key global producer of lithium hydroxide. 
 
Since 2018, TNECD has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,500 job commitments and nearly $3 billion in capital investment. 
 
“Companies like Piedmont choose to call Tennessee home because of our unmatched workforce and strong business climate. I thank this company for its investment in McMinn County and commitment to create nearly 120 manufacturing jobs for Tennesseans,” said Governor Lee.
 
“Centrally located within the southern automotive corridor, Tennessee continues to attract companies in the electric vehicle industry. We believe McMinn County will be the ideal location to support Piedmont‘s growth and success and appreciate this company’s significant investment in rural Tennessee. Thank you to the local community and our partners at CSX for their support in making this win a reality,” said TNECD Commissioner McWhorter.
 
“We are excited to announce the site of our newest project and partnership with the City of Etowah, McMinn County and the State of Tennessee as we advance our strategic goal of becoming a leading lithium supplier to the U.S. We are humbled by the warm welcome we have received from our new partners, and we look forward to making Piedmont an integral part of the Etowah and McMinn County communities as we develop Tennessee Lithium together for our mutual success,” said Keith Phillips, CEO and president, Piedmont Lithium.
 
“McMinn County has always been on the forefront of state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing, and we are happy to continue in that role. The nature of Piedmont’s production requires highly skilled labor, and their decision to locate here is a true testament to our local workforce. The jobs created by Piedmont will be life-changing for many families in our community,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry.
 
“We are delighted that Piedmont has chosen Etowah as their new location. The company will bring a positive impact to our community and the surrounding area, and we say, ‘come on down,’” said Etowah City Mayor Burke Garwood.
 
“TVA and Etowah Utilities congratulate Piedmont on its decision to establish operations in McMinn County. Supporting innovative companies, like Piedmont that are helping modernize transportation and working towards a sustainable future, is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with McMinn County Economic Development Authority, McMinn County Government and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and celebrate this announcement together,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development. 
 
“Tennessee continues to be a top business destination for world-class companies like Piedmont. This substantial investment in our community will result in more jobs for residents and a stronger local economy overall. I congratulate Piedmont on this exciting announcement and look forward to the company’s successful future in McMinn County,” said Rep. Mark Cochran.

