Jury Convicts Summerville Man Of Child Molestation; Gets 10-Year Sentence

Monday, September 12, 2022
Jonathan Michael Culberson
Jonathan Michael Culberson

A Summerville, Ga., man has been found guilty of four counts of child molestation.

Jonathan Michael Culberson, 33, was also found guilty by a Chattooga County jury of one count of sexual battery of a child under 16 years of age.

The case was tried over the course of two days in Summerville and was presided over by Judge Kristina Cook Graham. Judge Graham sentenced Culberson to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

District Attorney Chris Arnt said in September of 2020, Culberson molested the underage girl. He said Culberson sexually abused the victim by exposing himself to her and pleasured himself while looking at pornography in the presence of the child.

Nearly two weeks later and on the victim’s birthday, Culberson touched her intimate parts and placed the child’s hand on his penis, it was stated.

The victim immediately disclosed the act to her mother, and Culberson fled to Alabama after being confronted about the allegations. After law enforcement was contacted to investigate, the victim was taken to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.

After his arrest, Culberson admitted to the act in a recorded call to the victim’s mother.

DA Arnt said, "Over the two-day trial, the victim courageously took the stand and faced down her abuser in front of the jury."

Janet Burch, an expert in forensic interviews of children, testified that the type of open and quick disclosure the victim made was something “I rarely see. This a brave, fierce little girl.”

DA Arnt said, “I hope that the incredible work done by the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office and Janet Burch with the Child Advocacy Center can help her and her family heal.”

The case was investigated by Investigator Wendell Flood of the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office. He was assisted by Chief Investigator Jason Burrage. Assistant District Attorney Clayton Fuller presented the case over two days and he was assisted by Victim Advocate Cara Parris and Administrative Assistant and Technology Consultant Ashlyn Landes.

DA Arnt said, “My office is dedicated to protecting children from sexual predators, and I could not be more proud of my team in this case. Ms. Landes went above and beyond in using new office software to help create a compelling closing presentation for ADA Fuller, and Ms. Parris juggled the responsibilities of two serious cases being tried at the same time with aplomb. Just a complete team effort to help this child feel safe again.” 


A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation. Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van ... (click for more)

An Alabama man is charged with second-degree murder in Hamilton County in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old mother of two. Christopher Clay Garrison, 31, was indicted ... (click for more)



A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation. Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr. His prison time will be followed by 25 years of sex offender probation. District Attorney Chris Arnt said, "The victim and her family, who were present in the courtroom at the ... (click for more)

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)

Vols Take Down Pitt, 34-27, In Overtime At The Johnny Majors Classic

The Tennessee Vols fell behind early on the road at the Johnny Majors Classic, but fought back to defeat #17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime. Hendon Hooker raced 12 yards on the opening play of the OT, then hit frequent target Cedric Tillman in the end zone to break the 27-27 tie. A hobbled fifth year quarterback Nick Patti, who came in after USC transfer Kedon Slovis was injured, ... (click for more)


