 Monday, September 12, 2022 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Catoosa County Man Gets 15-Year Sentence For Child Molestation

Monday, September 12, 2022
Jeffery Lee Zelko
Jeffery Lee Zelko

A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation.

Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr. His prison time will be followed by 25 years of sex offender probation.

District Attorney Chris Arnt said, "The victim and her family, who were present in the courtroom at the time Zelko was sentenced, supported the plea agreement to prevent the victim from having to publicly testify and relive the trauma she had already endured.

"Initially, the victim disclosed to a family friend that Zelko had been molesting her and was later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center where she made additional disclosures of sexual abuse."

The case was investigated by Detective Britany Gilleland of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department who was able to locate physical evidence which corroborated the victim’s disclosures of sexual abuse.

The case was prosecuted by Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe who presented the plea to the judge in open court.

After Zelko admitted to molesting the victim and was sentenced, the family of the victim "thanked the District Attorney’s office for giving them the ability to move on from this horrific time in their lives," it was stated.

DA Arnt thanked the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Children’s Advocacy Center for their work on this case. “Mr. Wolfe and Ms. Nicholson, the victim advocate on this case, put a lot of effort into getting the case ready for court. The victim and her family asked us to try and resolve the case without her having to testify and relive her abuse and the trauma that she was put through. We were able to hold this child molester accountable with this plea agreement which removes him from society for the next decade and a half and keeps strict control of him for another quarter century after he is released from prison.”


September 12, 2022

Catoosa County Man Gets 15-Year Sentence For Child Molestation

September 12, 2022

Jury Convicts Summerville Man Of Child Molestation; Gets 10-Year Sentence

September 12, 2022

Alabama Man Charged With Providing Fentanyl That Led To Death Of Mother Of 2


A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation. Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van ... (click for more)

A Summerville, Ga., man has been found guilty of four counts of child molestation. Jonathan Michael Culberson, 33, was also found guilty by a Chattooga County jury of one count of sexual battery ... (click for more)

An Alabama man is charged with second-degree murder in Hamilton County in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old mother of two. Christopher Clay Garrison, 31, was indicted ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Catoosa County Man Gets 15-Year Sentence For Child Molestation

A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation. Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr. His prison time will be followed by 25 years of sex offender probation. District Attorney Chris Arnt said, "The victim and her family, who were present in the courtroom at the ... (click for more)

Jury Convicts Summerville Man Of Child Molestation; Gets 10-Year Sentence

A Summerville, Ga., man has been found guilty of four counts of child molestation. Jonathan Michael Culberson, 33, was also found guilty by a Chattooga County jury of one count of sexual battery of a child under 16 years of age. The case was tried over the course of two days in Summerville and was presided over by Judge Kristina Cook Graham. Judge Graham sentenced Culberson ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)

Vols Take Down Pitt, 34-27, In Overtime At The Johnny Majors Classic

The Tennessee Vols fell behind early on the road at the Johnny Majors Classic, but fought back to defeat #17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime. Hendon Hooker raced 12 yards on the opening play of the OT, then hit frequent target Cedric Tillman in the end zone to break the 27-27 tie. A hobbled fifth year quarterback Nick Patti, who came in after USC transfer Kedon Slovis was injured, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors