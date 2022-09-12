 Monday, September 12, 2022 76.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

At Least 1 Person Shot On Gunbarrel Road

Monday, September 12, 2022

At least one person was shot on Monday afternoon on Gunbarrel Road.

At 5:34 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of "multiple parties shot" at the 1700 block of Gunbarrel Road.
 
Police were notified by a local hospital of a 23-year-old man who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police secured the original location of the crime scene.
 
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.
 
No other victims have been located at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
 
Police said it is an active crime scene with road closures and "we request the public stays clear while our officers and investigators work."
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Man, 36, Critically Injured In Wreck At Rossville Boulevard Exit Of I-24

AG Skrmetti Leads State Response To U.S. Department Of Education's Proposed Regulations And Redefinition Of "Sex"

ChangeTN Drops Endorsement Of Marie Mott After Remarks She Made About Jewish People And Slavery


A 36-year-old man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Rossville Boulevard exit of I-24 on Monday afternoon. At 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle ... (click for more)

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on Monday objected to the U.S. Department of Education’s (the Department) proposed Title IX regulations in a formal comment letter joined by 19 other state ... (click for more)

The group ChangeTN said it has withdrawn its endorsement of City Council candidate Marie Mott following her video in which she speaks about Jewish Chattanoogans and their role in the institution ... (click for more)



Man, 36, Critically Injured In Wreck At Rossville Boulevard Exit Of I-24

A 36-year-old man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Rossville Boulevard exit of I-24 on Monday afternoon. At 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. Police were notified of the accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. Upon arrival, officers found the driver unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital ... (click for more)

AG Skrmetti Leads State Response To U.S. Department Of Education's Proposed Regulations And Redefinition Of "Sex"

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on Monday objected to the U.S. Department of Education’s (the Department) proposed Title IX regulations in a formal comment letter joined by 19 other state attorneys general. Title IX of the Education Amendment protects people from discrimination based on sex and applies to schools, local and state educational agencies, and other institutions ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)

Vols Take Down Pitt, 34-27, In Overtime At The Johnny Majors Classic

The Tennessee Vols fell behind early on the road at the Johnny Majors Classic, but fought back to defeat #17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime. Hendon Hooker raced 12 yards on the opening play of the OT, then hit frequent target Cedric Tillman in the end zone to break the 27-27 tie. A hobbled fifth year quarterback Nick Patti, who came in after USC transfer Kedon Slovis was injured, ... (click for more)


