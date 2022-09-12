At Least 1 Person Shot On Gunbarrel Road

At least one person was shot on Monday afternoon on Gunbarrel Road.

At 5:34 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of "multiple parties shot" at the 1700 block of Gunbarrel Road.

Police were notified by a local hospital of a 23-year-old man who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police secured the original location of the crime scene.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing. No other victims have been located at this time.The investigation is ongoing.

Police said it is an active crime scene with road closures and "we request the public stays clear while our officers and investigators work."

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.