Man Who Was Carjacked On E. 21st Street Says Pair Threatened To Shoot Him, Made Him Lie Prone In The Street

A man who was a carjacking victim on Sept. 5 on E. 21st Street said two men came out from behind bushes across the street and one of them who was armed with a gun threatened to shoot him in the leg.

He said he got a look at one of the men because he initially did not have a neck gator over his face. He said he could see the man had a goatee.

The victim later picked Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr., 28, of 1104 Anita Dr., out of a photo lineup. Gillespie is facing numerous charges, including carjacking, drugs and gun counts.

The man said he handed over a sling bag containing $1,000 to the pair, along with his wallet, cellphone, car keys and .380 Berretta Pico handgun. They discarded the cellphone and wallet.

They used the car keys to take his 2016 Nissan Altima.

The car was later found on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe.

Police said they developed information that Gillespie might be a suspect, and then the victim chose him from the lineup. The victim said he did not know the pair prior to that day.