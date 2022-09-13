UTC Students To Survey Signal Mountain Parks; Town Turns To Mulch Rings, Native Plants

Signal Mountain will be getting a detailed survey of all the parks in the town, thanks to a group of graduate students from UTC. They have volunteered to study the parks and give the Parks and Recreation board the data that they collect, at no charge to the town. Andrew Gardner, council liaison with the board, commented that in addition to providing Signal Mountain with good information, this project would also provide a good internship experience for the students. He said it is a “win-win” for all.

At the last meeting of the parks and recreation board, two requests were met with approval by the council members. The suggestion of making a mulch ring around all the trees on town property was liked by all. That would keep the trees healthier and would reduce maintenance for the public works department, and could be done in collaboration with the tree board. A second suggestion, to use native plants for all new plantings on town property was also met with enthusiasm. Native plants typically need less maintenance and are more environmentally friendly than plants that are not native to an area, said Councilman Gardner.

The town is also to revamp its recycling center which has seen a reduction in use. A citizens advisory committee related to the recycling program on the mountain will be established. At this time, six applications to serve on the board have been received. The number of members is still to be determined. It is hoped that the board members who are passionate about recycling can educate and encourage residents to use the recycling center and create an awareness. Plans are to move from single-stream recycling to a program that collects clean, sorted materials. And it is hoped that some of what is collected can be sold so that the program has a chance to break even.

City Manager Elaine Brunelle and Council Member Elizabeth Baker have been appointed to serve as Signal Mountain’s representatives on the Hamilton County/North Georgia Transportation Planning Organization (TPO). The town will join the TPO in anticipation of participating in a Safe Streets for All grant. If received, the grant money could be used to create a plan aimed at preventing injuries and deaths on highways.

Authorization to proceed with three stormwater projects in Signal Mountain was given. Public Works Director Loretta Hopper said money for this work was included in this year’s budget. She recommended using American Rescue Plan funds for COVID relief for the work. In addition to these three jobs, the town is also preparing to do several other stormwater projects.

The purchase of a compressor to fill breathing air packs for the fire department was approved. The cost came in at $17,000 less than the budgeted amount. This equipment will replace the old compressor with one that has higher pressure. The significant difference in cost versus budget leaves those funds to be reallocated to other needs in the police department.

Two residents spoke to the council of concerns they have about the many people who walk in the dark on James Boulevard in combination with the cars that are driving over the speed limit. And despite a sidewalk three feet away, some people choose to walk in the street. Discussion took place about putting up digital speed signs so drivers will be aware of how fast they are travelling. There is also the need for the walkers to wear reflective clothes or to carry lights. Police Chief Mike Williams was asked to provide safety information to the citizens related to this problem. He said the same precautions are needed for bikers. The more reflective materials and light on people, the better, he said. The council will discuss speed limits at the next agenda workshop.

The town council is making changes that should make interactions with the government easier for residents. Proposals have been solicited and received to make improvements for acoustic issues in the council room for both in person meetings and live streaming and video recordings. Demonstrations of two proposals were given to the council Monday night. The two plans had different approaches to address the sound quality. One would begin with adding acoustic treatments to the walls. A camera would be focused on the lectern and another on the dais. The other plan would corral sound into a digital processor that should provide both echo and noise cancelling. This proposal would use a wall mounted “pan/tilt/zoom camera.”

The town’s website is also being redesigned, and another presentation was given at the meeting to demonstrate how the proposed new website has initially been planned. The developer for the site noted that a healthy government website has three criteria: it should be secure, should be responsive and adaptive and it should be easy to access. In the initial proposal, the viewer would see icons on the home page that quickly lead them to what they are looking for. There would be the capability of making changes as needed in response to feedback that is received.

The MACC update from Dick Graham reported many events are scheduled in September and October including a Concert and Coffee by the Chattanooga Symphony on Sept. 15, an art exhibit by Dana Shaven from Sept. 9-Oct. 13 and a play several nights in October. The October Market and Octoberfest are also scheduled. On Oct. 20 a candidate forum will be held even though the council race is uncontested. It will be an opportunity for residents to meet the three people who will be serving on the next town council. There have been delays in receiving materials needed for building the pottery studio and money is being raised to build a recording studio in the building.