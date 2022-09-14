 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Weekend Events

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The Health Department will offer multiple Bivalent Booster vaccine events on Saturday.

 

On Saturday, Sequuoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up, with no appointment necessary. 

 

As a reminder, individuals are eligible for the new booster two months after completing their initial vaccination series or their last booster shot.

This Bivalent booster is designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain. This single-dose booster helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting more transmissible variants. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website here.

 

The Health Department will offer more Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccination events in the upcoming weeks. It will alert the community via social media with the details of those upcoming events.

 

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot, including all of the outlying clinics, visit the online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

 

Additional resources

·         If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you. 

·         Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.

·         To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 primary series and booster shots, please visit the online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

·         Call the Health Department’s Hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

·         Vaccines are widely available in the community through several providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN


City Council Candidate Marie Mott Curses Police, Claims Racism In Traffic Stop; Video Of Stop Released

East Ridge Takes Out $10 Million Loan To Complete 3 Projects; Boardwalk, Fishing Pier Set At Camp Jordan

Keep Rheubin Taylor

Let the political follies begin in county government, so the rabbit hole decent begins. At present comes his majesty Wamp ordering the exile of the most seasoned and knowledgeable County Attorney Rheubin Taylor in a forced retirement scenario, citing Taylor’s age and years of service. Last time I checked ordering employees out the door due to age is quite problematic, as Taylor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 2 From South Carolina Who Love America

Nikki Haley is one of two South Carolinians who just spoke from the heart. The other is Senator Tim Scott, who is just as put out with an America he doesn’t know, and we’ll meet in a moment. This past weekend Nikki was receiving a Patriot’s Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society when she voiced a warning of a fading national pride among our younger generations. The ... (click for more)

Christian Roa Masterful As Lookouts Win, 6-2

It was a perfect night for baseball at AT&T Field Tuesday night. And the Chattanooga Lookouts responded with perhaps their best game of the season as they defeated the Tennessee Smokies by a 6-2 final. Temperatures were nice and almost cool at times while the humidity was lower than normal. The sparse crowd of just 1,561 fans more than got their money’s worth as the home ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Can't Be Lax Against Under-Manned Akron

Akron bears no resemblance to Tennessee’s previous football opponent. So say the oddsmakers and they are emphatic. The Vols are a whopping 46.5-point favorite as of Monday evening. And that’s probably a fair estimation of what will transpire when the Zips visit Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. They are coming off a 52-0 rout at the hands of Michigan State. UT’s fans, ... (click for more)


