Health Department Announces Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Weekend Events

The Health Department will offer multiple Bivalent Booster vaccine events on Saturday.

On Saturday, Sequuoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up, with no appointment necessary.

As a reminder, individuals are eligible for the new booster two months after completing their initial vaccination series or their last booster shot.

This Bivalent booster is designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain. This single-dose booster helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting more transmissible variants. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website

The Health Department will offer more Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccination events in the upcoming weeks. It will alert the community via social media with the details of those upcoming events.

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot, including all of the outlying clinics, visit the online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Additional resources

· If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.

· Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.

· Call the Health Department’s Hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

· Vaccines are widely available in the community through several providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.