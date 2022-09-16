 Friday, September 16, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Attorney Asks Home Confinement For Former County Executive Of Rhea County In COVID Funds Misuse Case

Friday, September 16, 2022

The attorney for former Rhea County Executive George Thacker is asking that he be granted home confinement at his sentencing for wire fraud in connection with improper use of COVID relief funds.

His sentencing is now set for Oct. 6 in Federal Court in Chattanooga.

His guideline sentencing range is 33-41 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Thacker applied for and received over $600,000 in PPP and EIDL loan proceeds.  When applying for the loans, he falsely certified that he would use the funds to pay employees and for other operating expenses.  Instead of using the money to its intended purpose, Thacker used the funds for his own enrichment, among other things, purchasing cryptocurrency and funding his personal investment accounts, it was stated.

Attorney Lee Davis said, "Mr. Thacker’s regrettable conduct in this case is a marked deviation from his otherwise law-abiding life. Based on Mr. Thacker’s history, character, and current status as owner/manager of the only hotel in Spring City, Tennessee (employing 14 local individuals), a downward departure and downward variance from the advisory sentencing range are warranted."

He said Thacker's family moved from Texas to Kingston, Tn., then his mother abandoned the family of four boys and two girls and the father was not able to support them. He said Thacker suffered abuse at foster homes, including being shocked with a cattle prod.

Attorney Davis said Thacker became talented at harmonica playing and eventually won a standing ovation in his debut on the Grand Ole Opry. He later performed with the Gaithers, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks and others.

He started a body shop and later had a group of lube shops.

He then built the New Lake Crossing at Spring City in 2007. 

The attorney said Thacker continues to operate the hotel at that commercial development. He said its 14 employees are dependent on his ongoing management of it.

He said Thacker, 59, suffers from a number of debilitating health issues. 

Thacker was county executive for Rhea County from 2012 until after he resigned after his arrest.

In 2021, he was caught in a prostitution sting in Knoxville. He was granted diversion in that case.


September 16, 2022

Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

September 16, 2022

Marvene Noel Says She Is Ready To "Get Back To Work" After Runoff Election Win

September 16, 2022

Sheriff's Office Investigates Threat Made Against Local School


Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access ... (click for more)

Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County 911 Center received a call on Sept. 10, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in reference to a school shooting. The caller said, "someone is going to shoot up a school in two days" ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Plans To Spend $6,253,152 Of Fiscal Relief Funds For High-Speed Internet Installation By Arkansas Firm

Walker County is planning to use $6,253,152 in state and federal fiscal recovery grants to pay a Little Rock, Ark., firm to install a fiberoptic system decide to provide improved Internet access in the county. Officials said the work by Georgia Windstream, a Windstream company, would provide access to at least one gigabyte service to 3,339 households in the county. After the ... (click for more)

Marvene Noel Says She Is Ready To "Get Back To Work" After Runoff Election Win

Marvene Noel won the City Council District 8 runoff election on Thursday over Marie Mott, receiving 55 percent of the votes and becoming the first woman councilmember elected in this district. She won 400-330 against activist Marie Mott. “As Councilwoman-Elect for District 8, I am humbled and honored to continue to serve my community," stated Councilwoman-Elect Noel. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shedding No Tears For Rheubin Taylor

As a Black man, I will shed no tears or express any concern over Rheubin Taylor being asked to resign as the attorney for Hamilton County. What has been the legacy and contribution of Rheubin Taylor to the Black community of Chattanooga during his time in public office both as a Commissioner on the Council, and as Hamilton County Attorney? I am prepared to debate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Texas A&M In Trouble?

There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend. Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)

Sports

#15 Vols Readying For Zips

Readying for a return to Rocky Top, the 15th-ranked Tennessee football team completed its Thursday walk through at Anderson Training Center in preparation for its Saturday night showdown against Akron, beginning at 7 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. As kickoff approaches, excitement for the Volunteers mounts following the ranked road victory last weekend in Pittsburgh. Combine that ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Chris Lofton's Tip Helped Lady Vols

Tennessee basketball announced on Thursday that former shooting star Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey would be retired during a halftime ceremony of the Vols’ game against Kentucky on Jan. 14. A day later, the news had me rummaging through my files of Lady Vols coverage, searching through the hard copy for a story I wrote about him. Lofton knew his way around a jump shot, well enough ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors