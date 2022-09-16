Attorney Asks Home Confinement For Former County Executive Of Rhea County In COVID Funds Misuse Case

The attorney for former Rhea County Executive George Thacker is asking that he be granted home confinement at his sentencing for wire fraud in connection with improper use of COVID relief funds.

His sentencing is now set for Oct. 6 in Federal Court in Chattanooga.

His guideline sentencing range is 33-41 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Thacker applied for and received over $600,000 in PPP and EIDL loan proceeds. When applying for the loans, he falsely certified that he would use the funds to pay employees and for other operating expenses. Instead of using the money to its intended purpose, Thacker used the funds for his own enrichment, among other things, purchasing cryptocurrency and funding his personal investment accounts, it was stated.

Attorney Lee Davis said, "Mr. Thacker’s regrettable conduct in this case is a marked deviation from his otherwise law-abiding life. Based on Mr. Thacker’s history, character, and current status as owner/manager of the only hotel in Spring City, Tennessee (employing 14 local individuals), a downward departure and downward variance from the advisory sentencing range are warranted."

He said Thacker's family moved from Texas to Kingston, Tn., then his mother abandoned the family of four boys and two girls and the father was not able to support them. He said Thacker suffered abuse at foster homes, including being shocked with a cattle prod.

Attorney Davis said Thacker became talented at harmonica playing and eventually won a standing ovation in his debut on the Grand Ole Opry. He later performed with the Gaithers, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks and others.

He started a body shop and later had a group of lube shops.

He then built the New Lake Crossing at Spring City in 2007.

The attorney said Thacker continues to operate the hotel at that commercial development. He said its 14 employees are dependent on his ongoing management of it.

He said Thacker, 59, suffers from a number of debilitating health issues.

Thacker was county executive for Rhea County from 2012 until after he resigned after his arrest.

In 2021, he was caught in a prostitution sting in Knoxville. He was granted diversion in that case.