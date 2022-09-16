Man Found Naked With Gun In One Hand And Other Holding Woman Now Facing Federal Charge

A man who was found lying naked on the floor with a gun in one hand and his other arm wrapped around a woman's head is now facing a federal gun charge.

Deangelo Jermaine Howard, 32, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Chattanooga Police were dispatched on May 8 to an aggravated assault in progress at a residence on Elena Drive. A neighbor called police after three children banged on her window to get help.

They said a man armed with a gun was in their home. The neighbor could also hear someone screaming and crying from the residence.

As officers arrived, they could hear the screaming from the residence.

Officers told Howard to drop the gun, and the woman was able to get to safety.

She told police she had only known him a couple of days. She said he was on some type of drug.

The woman said they had a physical altercation, then Howard threw a liquor bottle. He then got a gun and fired two shots inside the house. Officers found two live rounds of .40 caliber ammunition and two spent .40 caliber shell casings.

One child told of waking up to hear the mother screaming. When the child went to the kitchen, Howard had a gun pointed at the mother's head.

The child then gathered up the other children and went to the neighbor's house.