Police Blotter: Youths Throw Hamburger At Woman's Car; Man Sends Harassing Messages To Neighbors Over Cigarette Smoke Issue

A woman told police she was stopped at a red light downtown beside Hair of the Dog at 600 Market St., when a man walked up to her car and scared her. She said she pulled out her pepper spray and warned him to back away. A gray Ford F-150 was stopped beside her with three white males in it. They thought she was talking to them and threw a hamburger at her car. They followed her a short ways. She then followed them and got their tag number. She did want to press charges, but thought that they might be drunk. Police found the truck in Coolidge Park and stopped it. The occupants were three 17-year-old boys. They were not drunk and said that they thought the woman was talking to them. The were told to go home because of the hour and told to not do that again. Police called the woman and told her. She was grateful and was satisfied with the service.



While on routine patrol, police observed an orange pill bottle on the ground in the parking lot at Chickamauga Marina, 3001 Kings Point Road. The bottle was prescription belonging to a woman. The pills and bottle were turned in to Property.

A black male was reported acting erratic and taking his shirt off in the parking lot of the Mapco at 2727 Rossville Blvd. Police located and identified the man. He said he had taken his shirt off in the parking lot because he was "hot." Police spoke with the gas station attendant who said that he was okay to be on the property if he behaved himself.

A woman requested police be present at a residence on Dalecrest Court while she removed the remainder of her belongings due to an OOP in place. A man there had already removed the majority of her things to the garage where she was able to load them to her U-Haul. The two disagreed about who a few items belonged to, so police remained on scene with the man.

A man on Ivy Street told police that his vehicle was keyed. He said he is not sure who caused the damage. He said it could cost $500. He told police the only person who does not like him is his fiancé's ex. There is no evidence showing the ex caused the damage.

Police were flagged down by a man on 6th Avenue Court who wanted to report his stolen tricycle. He said it was taken from his mother's house. The tricycle is gray, three wheels, and has a rack on the back of it.

A man told police his ex-fiancé came into his work at an auto parts store with her sister. He said that they purchased car items and that her sister asked him how his current girlfriend was. He said that both of the women have made multiple public social media posts in which he feels that they were being derogatory towards him and his mother. He told police that he has asked them to stop this, but they have not. He said that neither of the women had directly attempted to contact him in these instances. He said he believes his ex and her sister came to this particular auto parts store to start an incident with him, as there are other closer stores to where they live. He said that when they entered the store, he stepped out to avoid a confrontation. The women then left the area without further incident.

A manager at the Starbucks at 5638 Brainerd Road told police someone called, asked for the manager and then asked her what her name was. She said she was then told that the caller was a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office employee and that she missed court. The manager began asking questions and the person got angry with her and claimed that a sheriff's deputy would be coming to the Starbucks. The manager said she has not missed court and suspects the call was a scam. She said other Starbucks locations have received similar calls.

A white male, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, was reported in the road yelling at cars at 30 N. Market St. Police stopped a man who fit the description and he denied being in the road. The man at first was upset for being stopped, but became compliant after understanding police were there for his well-being. The man's information was checked and he was valid with no warrants.

A man called police from Market Street/E. 1st Street and said his dog had been stolen. He told police his girlfriend told him that his rottweiler was taken by three individuals. Police spoke with the girlfriend on the Walnut Street Bridge. She said that the dog was taken by six white males and females. She said the dog left her side and that the people found the dog tied up. She said the people asked her if she knew whose dog it was. She said she told them it was her boyfriend's. She said the dog did not come to her when called and was not aggressive towards the people that found the dog. Police searched the area for the people, but were unable to find anyone. Due to this there was no proof that the boyfriend was the owner of the dog or that his statements were true, due to the inconsistencies in his statements.

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police his neighbor has been sending him multiple harassing messages over the last couple of days, due to the neighbor's belief that the man and his wife have been smoking in their apartment with the smoke bleeding over to his apartment. The man said he just wanted the neighbor to stop messaging him. Police told the neighbor to stop messaging the man. The neighbor agreed to halt the messaging.