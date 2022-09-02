Chickamauga Man Indicted In March Road Rage Case In Which Danny Claire Was Killed

Jeremy Dewayne McCrary, 44, of Chickamauga, has been indicted by a Walker County Grand Jury on five felony counts. The indictments stem from the death of Danny Claire that occurred on March 22, in the parking lot of the Dollar General store Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga.

McCrary was arrested at his home last Wednesday afternoon and transported to the Walker County Jail where he was booked on the offenses of malice murder, felony murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

During the death investigation it was determined that Claire and McCrary engaged in a manner of aggressive driving towards each other on Lee Clarkston Road, east of Chickamauga.

The aggression ended with a confrontation by Claire at the Dollar General Store. The investigation revealed at this point McCrary fired one shot from a handgun, striking and causing the death of Claire.

Det./Sgt. Becky Beason investigated the case.