Walker County Board Of Commissioners Approve A Millage Rate Lower Than Originally Proposed

Friday, September 2, 2022

The Walker County Board of Commissioners adopted a millage rate for 2022 below what was originally proposed. Citing a desire to hold firm on taxes, the board unanimously approved a property tax rate that will be the lowest since 2013.

The new millage rate of 6.8283 mills in the unincorporated area represents a 17.86% reduction over 2021 when the rate was 8.313 mills. In addition, the new rate of 9.9213 mills in the incorporated areas represents a 17.06% decrease compared to 11.963 mills last year.

“We need to be sensitive when we set a millage rate,” said District 4 Commissioner Robert Stultz. “$30 could mean a water bill or a tank of gas.” Board members said young families and the elderly are stressed by higher property assessments, increases in the school tax, higher fuel prices and runaway inflation.

Due to the state’s complex formula used to compute millage based on the value added from reassessments, the new rate will actually generate $89 less in property tax revenue for county government operations. The revenue reduction will necessitate revisions to the FY2023 proposed budget, which will be voted on by the board on September 22.


September 3, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 2, 2022

Judges Across The State Begin New Terms, Including Appeals Judge Tom Greenholtz

September 2, 2022

Petition For Splash Pad At Collegedale Park Gains Momentum


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CANNON R 1644 HARPETH RUN DR NASHVILLE, 37221 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: UTC DOMESTIC ASSAULT BIRDSONG,

Tennessee jurists from Mountain City to Memphis, from Supreme Court justices to general sessions judges, began new eight-year judicial terms on Thursday..The judges were elected or retained during

A Splash Pad petition has been circulating the area with over 830 signatures in less than a week. Started by a passionate Collegedale mom, the idea was launched when the construction of the new



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CANNON R 1644 HARPETH RUN DR NASHVILLE, 37221 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: UTC DOMESTIC ASSAULT BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT 1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045049 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

Judges Across The State Begin New Terms, Including Appeals Judge Tom Greenholtz

Tennessee jurists from Mountain City to Memphis, from Supreme Court justices to general sessions judges, began new eight-year judicial terms on Thursday..The judges were elected or retained during the August general election. The previous judicial term ran from Sept. 1, 2014 to Aug. 31, 2022. In state and general sessions courts, 88 new jurists donned robes in their new positions

Opinion

Do Something About The Growing Gap Between Pay Of Teachers, Central Office - And Response

Might I make the following suggestions regarding the growing salary gap between teachers, principals, assistant principals and other individuals that do not teach or supervise students in a school building. As you can see, from the published salaries in the Chattanoogan.com, the highest paid individuals are not in the schools teaching and supervising students. So, an

Roy Exum: "Rat Poison Worse Than Ever" Claims Alabama’s Saban

Every expert on Alabama football – and believe me there are well over a million strong – will tell you the top-ranked Crimson Tide is the greatest collection of college talent ever assembled. Each will tell you that the 41-point spread the bookies are giving Utah State in tonight's game in Tuscaloosa isn't nearly enough and they are probably right. Yet the mastermind behind the

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Opens 2022 Season

Tennessee football teammates Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt share a room and apparently it has quite a view. McDonald sat in their living room earlier this week and foresaw an interception for himself in the Vols' season opener against Ball State. Hyatt responded with an even clearer personal vision. He was going to score the first touchdown. Seeing was believing for

Mocs Volleyball Splits In Jacksonville Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs indoor volleyball team secured its first victory of the coach Julie Torbett era and 2022 season after defeating Presbyterian 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19) in the second match of the Jacksonville Invitational hosted by Jacksonville University on Friday afternoon. The win followed a narrow 3-2 (25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 23-25, 15-11) loss to the tournament


