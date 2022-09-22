3 Teens Arrested In Sept. 6 Fatal Shooting On Trewhitt Street

Three teenagers have been arrested for the fatal shooting that occurred on Trewhitt Street on Sept. 6. A man, age 21, was killed in the shooting.

Two of the boys are 16 and the other is 17.

They were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Chattanooga Police at 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 6 responded on a call of "multiple persons shot."

The location was the 100 block of Trewhitt Street near the Hill City Park and Playground.

A male and female were transported to a local hospital. The male later died.