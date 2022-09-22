Sheriff's Office Releases Body Camera Footage Of East Ridge High School Incident On Tuesday

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office released the body camera video from an incident at East Ridge High School on Tuesday.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “As I committed to yesterday, the HCSO is officially releasing the School Resource Deputy body worn camera (BWC) footage relative to the incident on Sept. 20, at East Ridge High School.



"I believe the contents of the video will show the incident in its entirety as it occurred that day surrounding this deputy’s use of force at East Ridge High School.



"This incident remains an ongoing internal review by HCSO and HCDE personnel.”

Click here to see the video.



