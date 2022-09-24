Police Blotter: Man Strikes Glass Door With Crowbar At Motel 6; Police Find Gun While Trying To Track Down Suspect

The owner of Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. told police a white male wearing brown pants, a blue shirt and gray hat was not allowed inside through the back door of the business. The man became angry and struck the glass back door with a crow bar causing heavy damage to the door. The man then fled on foot toward Broad Street. Police checked the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious man sleeping in the First Horizon parking lot at 5526 Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, Fire and EMS already had the man awake. He told them that he was sleeping and he was okay. The man told police he was asleep and that he didn't need any police assistance. The officer ran the man for any outstanding warrants, but none were located. The officer told the man to move along, and he said he was heading towards East Ridge. The officer was very familiar with the man and he is a known homeless man who frequents the area.

* * *

An officer made a traffic stop at the Mapco gas station on Highway 153 at Hamill Road for an expired tag violation. The driver and owner of the vehicle had two passengers, a man and a woman. The driver was told of the violation and he said he was aware of the expired tag. The officer informed him that he has to fix the tag and let him off with a warning. This was the only violation and there are no active warrants.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a parking lot attendant to say a black male was sleeping in the parking lot of the Majestic 12 at 311 Broad St. He asked if police would speak with him and ask the man to leave the lot. Police found the man lying on the sidewalk on the south side of the building, asleep. The officer woke him up and took his information. He was polite and cooperative. Police asked him not to come there to sleep again. He got up and left the lot as requested.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle on Mountain Creek Road. Upon arrival, a woman told police she saw a suspicious green Ford pickup sitting across the street from her home for a while. She said the vehicle left minutes before law enforcement's arrival. The woman said she wanted to be on a watch list and wanted to inform the officer of the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police she received a letter from Capital One regarding a payment of $1,726 that could not be processed due to a lack of funds. She called Capital One and they told her to call Cashnet USA. She called Cashnet and they would not give her any information. She said they are requiring a police report to clear up this matter. She hasn’t suffered a financial loss as a result. The woman doesn’t know how her information was obtained.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road said she received a phone call from a co-worker saying her vehicle had been damaged. She was out of town during this incident. She said next to her vehicle were several large rocks. The damage done to her vehicle appeared as if someone tried to break in using these rocks. There were chips on the driver’s side window, dents in the driver’s side door and the driver’s side side-mirror had been destroyed.

* * *

While on routine patrol an officer observed a gray Toyota Rav4 matching the description of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of N. Chamberlain Avenue and E. 3rd Street. The officer saw the vehicle travel in the area of Derby Street when it realized police presence. The vehicle began to travel at a high rate of speed before emergency lights were initiated. As the vehicle continued to flee, witnesses in the area said they saw it in the area of McCallie Avenue and South Watkins. The vehicle was BOLO'd to Charlie team.

* * *

A woman called police to say she was traveling on McBrien Road toward Brainerd Road when a black Honda, possibly an Accord, pulled out in front of her and they bumped. She said there was no damage to the Honda and the front bumper on her Kai Optima was already cracked. She said they both saw that there was no need of an accident report. The woman said she didn’t get any information on the other driver. The woman said she was so frustrated and upset that she missed work as a result. She needs a report to give to her boss telling why she missed work. The woman said she has a drive out tag on her Kia and gave the VIN. The woman is clear that from what she told police, this is a miscellaneous report.

* * *



Police responded to E. 12th Street on a report of a black male trying car door handles while riding a black bike. Once on scene, officers made contact with a man who provided a description of the suspect. While searching the area, police observed a man on E. 12th St. matching the provided description. Before police could speak with the man, he fled on foot leaving an assortment of belongings in the area. While attempting to pursue the suspect, police also recovered a red hat which was worn by the suspect. While recovering the hat, police also observed a HighPoint C9 firearm lying next to the property. The property was recovered and taken back to the incident location. Police checked the firearm in NCIC which returned as not stolen. The only suspect information is of a younger man, possibly mid-twenties. All property was recovered and turned in to the Property division.