Liquor Store Planned For St. Elmo

A liquor store is being planned for St. Elmo.

The City Council is asked to approve a special exceptions permit for the store at 3933 St. Elmo Ave.

The application is from Matt Olson Enterprises d/b/a Scenic City Wine.

The property is owned by W. Stuart Wood, Kimberly J. Wood, and Abdon Vazquez.

The property located at 3933 St. Elmo Ave. is zoned C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, which allows the operation of a liquor store upon issuance of a Special Exceptions Permit.

The case goes before the City Council on Tuesday night.

