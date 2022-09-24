 Saturday, September 24, 2022 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Liquor Store Planned For St. Elmo

Saturday, September 24, 2022

A liquor store is being planned for St. Elmo.

The City Council is asked to approve a special exceptions permit for the store at 3933 St. Elmo Ave.

The application is from Matt Olson Enterprises d/b/a Scenic City Wine.

The property is owned by W. Stuart Wood, Kimberly J. Wood, and Abdon Vazquez.

The property located at 3933 St. Elmo Ave. is zoned C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, which allows the operation of a liquor store upon issuance of a Special Exceptions Permit.

The case goes before the City Council on Tuesday night.


September 29, 2022

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Strikes Glass Door With Crowbar At Motel 6; Police Find Gun While Trying To Track Down Suspect

September 24, 2022

Liquor Store Planned For St. Elmo


Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away ... (click for more)

The owner of Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. told police a white male wearing brown pants, a blue shirt and gray hat was not allowed inside through the back door of the business. The man became ... (click for more)

A liquor store is being planned for St. Elmo. The City Council is asked to approve a special exceptions permit for the store at 3933 St. Elmo Ave. The application is from Matt Olson Enterprises ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Strikes Glass Door With Crowbar At Motel 6; Police Find Gun While Trying To Track Down Suspect

The owner of Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. told police a white male wearing brown pants, a blue shirt and gray hat was not allowed inside through the back door of the business. The man became angry and struck the glass back door with a crow bar causing heavy damage to the door. The man then fled on foot toward Broad Street. Police checked the surrounding area but were unable to locate ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Lessons Are We Teaching Our Students?

A parent spanks their kid in the year 2022 and gets CPS and the police called on them. A cop body slams a child by his dreadlocks and maces him at his school and most people cheer it on as teaching him a lesson by disciplining him. What lesson are we teaching our kids? That violence solves problems? That talking back to authority figures is a crime? The kid never put his ... (click for more)

Election Denial Is In Vogue

To the two members of the Election Commission who speak on the record about the city council runoff election, I have a few questions. Regarding the smell test, isn’t hearsay inadmissible? Regarding interference, what about a state senator endorsing county mayor winner a part of this equation? Or past US presidents coming to town to vocalize their preferences. If you are looking ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tyson Records 1,000th Kill; Mocs Win In Four Over Furman

Graduate transfer outside hitter Natalie Tyson recorded her 1,000th career kill behind a 23-kill performance to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team to a 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 25-23) victory over Furman in the Southern Conference opener on Friday evening inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Following the win, Chattanooga opens the league slate with a 1-0 record for the ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Wins 1-0 Over Mercer

Chattanooga’s goal at the end of the first half resulted in extra energy in the second as the Mocs held off Mercer 1-0 at the UTC Sports Complex in the Southern Conference opener for both teams. “It’s a big win for us,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “It seems to be a goal anytime we play to get off on the right foot and to start with the win at home is huge. We need ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors