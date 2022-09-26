2-Year-Old Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool In Bradley County

A two-year old child has died after being found in a neighbor's pool Sunday afternoon.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley County EMS and Bradley County Fire and Rescue were dispatched at 1:18 p.m.

to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive, Charleston, in reference to a possible drowning.

The call came when neighbors discovered an unresponsive child in their pool. It is unknown how long the child was in the water.

Lifesaving efforts were administered at the scene by neighbors and emergency workers. Bradley County E.M.S. transported the child to Tennova Hospital where the efforts to revive continued.

Authorities on Monday said the child had died.