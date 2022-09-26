Man Killed, Another Man Injured After Car Is Riddled With Bullets Late Sunday Night

A man, 32, was killed, and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night in a shooting on South Lyerly Street.
At 10:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting.
Upon arrival, police observed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, with no victims around it.
Approximately one hour later, a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. At 3:15 a.m., another man was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
That man was pronounced deceased.
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.
