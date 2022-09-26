 Monday, September 26, 2022 80.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man Killed, Another Man Injured After Car Is Riddled With Bullets Late Sunday Night

Monday, September 26, 2022

A man, 32, was killed, and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night in a shooting on South Lyerly Street.

At 10:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting.  
 
 Upon arrival, police observed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, with no victims around it.
 
Approximately one hour later, a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. At 3:15 a.m., another man was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
That man was pronounced deceased. 
 
 The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

September 29, 2022

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 26, 2022

Former Propex Accounts Payable Administrator Charged In $150,000 Fraud

September 26, 2022

Home On Riley Riley Road Damaged By Fire Monday Afternoon


Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away ... (click for more)

The former accounts payable administrator for the Chattanooga-based Propex firm has been charged with defrauding the company of some $150,000. Susan Renae Pilcher is charged with wire fraud ... (click for more)

A home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon on Friday afternoon. A teenager called 911 reporting his microwave was on fire. He mentioned to dispatchers he was home alone. He immediately evacuated ... (click for more)



Quarry Across From Reflection Riding Is A Terrible Idea

The Regional Planning Agency recently passed a rezoning proposal for a quarry across from Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center on the west side of Lookout Creek. Shockingly, this proposal goes to the City Council on Oct. 10 for approval. The residents at Black Creek development and Covenant Logistics are justifiably against this zoning change and have many concerns about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: MTSU's Biggest Win Ever

There are those among us who believe Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida was the biggest win in the South on Saturday but, ah, that’s because they still don’t know that “little” Middle Tennessee State, a 25-point underdog to nationally ranked Miami, just clobbered the proud-and-might Hurricanes in a far-better football game. That’s right, MTSU clobbered No. 25 Miami, 45-31, Saturday ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: It's Great To Be A Tennessee Vol

For the first time in years I watched every single minute of ESPN's College Game Day this past weekend. The crew was in Knoxville as the now eighth ranked Volunteers hosted then 20th ranked Florida and after a near-nightmarish finish to the game, Tennessee prevailed 38-33, snapping a five game losing streak in the series. I was watching to try and see my children and grandchildren ... (click for more)

UTC Women Win Second Straight SoCon Contest

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in Southern Conference action on opening weekend with a 2-1 win over The Citadel at the UTC Sports Complex. Chattanooga improves to 4-3-2 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Bulldogs drop to 6-4 on the year and 1-1 against the conference after scoring a 1-0 victory at Samford on Friday. “We scored from a corner on ... (click for more)


