Vols Knock Off Florida Gators, 38-33, To Start Season 4-0
Man Killed, Another Man Injured In Shooting Late Sunday Night

Monday, September 26, 2022

A man, 32, was killed, and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night in a shooting on South Lyerly Street.

At 10:16 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired. Police were notified of multiple calls of shots fired. 
 
 Upon arrival, police observed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, with no victims around it.
 
Approximately one hour later, a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. At 3:15 a.m., another man was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
That man was pronounced deceased. 
 
 The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

September 29, 2022

September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Flying Metal Object Comes Through Woman's Windshield, Cutting Her Hand; Ex-Boyfriend Disturbs Woman At Work


Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to ... (click for more)

A woman told police that a large metal bolt had flown through the air and hit her front windshield as she was traveling north on Highway 153 near the Chickamauga Dam exit. The object smashed ... (click for more)



Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

What Tennesseans Need To Know About Proposed Constitutional Amendments On Nov. 8 Ballot

Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. "Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be four proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot," said ... (click for more)

Quarry Across From Reflection Riding Is A Terrible Proposal

The Regional Planning Agency recently passed a rezoning proposal for a quarry across from Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center on the west side of Lookout Creek. Shockingly, this proposal goes to the City Council on Oct. 10 for approval. The residents at Black Creek development and Covenant Logistics are justifiably against this zoning change and have many concerns about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: MTSU's Biggest Win Ever

There are those among us who believe Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida was the biggest win in the South on Saturday but, ah, that’s because they still don’t know that “little” Middle Tennessee State, a 25-point underdog to nationally ranked Miami, just clobbered the proud-and-might Hurricanes in a far-better football game. That’s right, MTSU clobbered No. 25 Miami, 45-31, Saturday ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: It's Great To Be A Tennessee Vol

For the first time in years I watched every single minute of ESPN's College Game Day this past weekend. The crew was in Knoxville as the now eighth ranked Volunteers hosted then 20th ranked Florida and after a near-nightmarish finish to the game, Tennessee prevailed 38-33, snapping a five game losing streak in the series. I was watching to try and see my children and grandchildren ... (click for more)

UTC Women Win Second Straight SoCon Contest

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in Southern Conference action on opening weekend with a 2-1 win over The Citadel at the UTC Sports Complex. Chattanooga improves to 4-3-2 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Bulldogs drop to 6-4 on the year and 1-1 against the conference after scoring a 1-0 victory at Samford on Friday. “We scored from a corner on ... (click for more)


