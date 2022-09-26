Man Killed, Another Man Injured In Shooting Late Sunday Night

A man, 32, was killed, and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night in a shooting on South Lyerly Street.

At 10:16 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired. P olice were notified of multiple calls of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police observed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, with no victims around it.

At 3:15 a.m., another man was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced deceased. Approximately one hour later, a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.