Home On Riley Road Damaged By Fire Monday Afternoon

A home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon on Friday afternoon.

A teenager called 911 reporting his microwave was on fire. He mentioned to dispatchers he was home alone. He immediately evacuated the home without injury.

At 2:58 p.m., Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 5867 Riley Road and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the house. Firefighters entered the home and found a fully-involved kitchen fire. At 3:22 pm, firefighters reported the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

Fire officials reported the fire was an accidental cooking fire. Damages are listed around $30,000.

Tri-Community VFD stood by at Highway 58 station for any additional emergency calls.