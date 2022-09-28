September 29, 2022
September 28, 2022
Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.
To enter, see the form below.
There will be five sets of tickets given away ... (click for more)
A man told police that while parked at the TN Welcome Center on I-24 eastbound, a white female, approximately 45-50 years old, yelled at him. He said she told him that he could not park his truck ... (click for more)
A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg on E. 11th Street on Wednesday morning.
At 8:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound ... (click for more)
Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.
To enter, see the form below.
There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing.
There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.
The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Featuring ... (click for more)
A man told police that while parked at the TN Welcome Center on I-24 eastbound, a white female, approximately 45-50 years old, yelled at him. He said she told him that he could not park his truck where it was parked and called him a "dumb a**." He said he believes she was working at the Welcome Center, possibly a contractor.
* * *
Officers responded to a "check hazard" ... (click for more)
So the Urban League and other professional victims are outraged at the, "brutal, " treatment with the kid at ERHS who evidently did not sustain an injury.
Well, here are some other suggestions for outrage:
ERHS ranks #286 in the state in academic assessment proficiency with a math proficiency of 14 percent of students and 25 percent in reading. Perhaps the League should be ... (click for more)
Good reasons to rethink our addiction to unnecessary plastics? People and planetary health.
Single stream, with its lack of transparency and heightened contamination, adds to the plastic pollution problem. What plastic in your home could be replaced with something that is reusable, compostable, or dissolvable? Toothpaste is now available in chewable tablets, laundry detergent ... (click for more)
Beck Burnette shot a 67-70-68 to finish five under winning the Cougar Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. Burnette finished four strokes ahead of the second place finisher. The Flames shot 288 as a team on Tuesday to come in second place just one stroke behind the winning team, Anderson University.
Oliver Lewis-Perkins was the second best finisher for the Flames with a sixth ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team had a good two days at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. The quintet shot 2-under 282 over Tuesday’s final 18 to move into a third-place finish at the J.T. Poston Invitational with a total of 856 (+4).
The Mocs were led by Samuel Espinosa’s 68 (-3). The Spaniard registered five birdies on his card ending up tied for third with a 1-under ... (click for more)