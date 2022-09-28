County Set To Pay $8 Million For Former Cigna Headquarters, 19 Acres For Elementary School

The County Commission is expected to vote next week to approve the $8 million purchase of the former CIGNA headquarters in East Brainerd for use as an elementary school.

The site includes 18.9 acres.

Justin Witt, of the county schools, said it is expected that the school will be paired with East Brainerd Elementary that is directly across the street to enlarge it. He said the existing school is overcrowded.

Empire Communities is buying the entire 90-acre site from Cigna and at the same time selling the county the headquarters and adjacent land. Empire will develop the rest of the property with various types of residential as well as some office and commercial.

The Cigna property should have enough space for 750 students, Mr. Witt said.

He estimated the cost to renovate the building for school use at $18 million to $20 million.

That would put the total expense at between $26 million and $28 million.

He said construction of a new elementary school would be at least $35 million - and that does not include the land. He said it would be very difficult to find a large tract nearby.