 Thursday, September 29, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man Gets 140-Month Federal Prison Sentence For His Role In Fatal Heroin Overdose

Thursday, September 29, 2022
David Jerel Jennings
David Jerel Jennings

A Chattanooga man has been given a 140-month federal prison sentence for his role in the overdose death of Mark Elliot in 2019.

David Jerel Jennings, 36, appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

His attorney, Gianna Maio, said his sentencing range was 37-46 months were it not for his falling into the Career Criminal category. Jennings' record includes two prior felony drug charges as well as an attempted aggravated robbery.

She called Dr. Steven Cogswell of the Medical Examiner's Office to state that the 58-year-old victim was overweight and in ill health prior to the overdose of heroin, cocaine and alcohol.

Attorney Maio said because of the Career Criminal law that Jennings could be in a range as high as starting out at 180 months.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2019 to a drug overdose at The Homeaway Suites located at 1949 Northpoint Boulevard. In Room 132, officers located the victim unresponsive.  

Nicole Cimini was in the room with Elliot. Cimini told investigators that Elliot intravenously injected “half a point” of heroin, turned blue, and passed out. Cimini stated she and Elliot purchased the heroin from Joshua Johnson. She stated she initially requested the heroin from Milton Patrick, but Patrick asked Johnson to “serve” them on his behalf.

Investigators interviewed Johnson. Johnson stated he sold Cimini and Elliot two points of heroin for $43. He stated Patrick arranged the deal. Text messages in Johnson’s phone corroborated his and Ms. Cimini’s statements. Investigators later interviewed Patrick, and he stated he arranged the deal between Ms. Cimini and Johnson.

Johnson told investigators he purchased the heroin that he sold Cimini and Elliot from “D,” one day prior. Johnson stated that he and Jeff Scealf met “D” at a gas station across the street from McDonald’s in Red Bank and purchased 20 points of heroin, which they split. Investigators identified “D,” as the defendant, David Jerel Jennings. Video surveillance from the HiTech Fuel Corner Store located at 1998 Dayton Boulevard, Red Bank, captured Johnson and Scealf meeting with the defendant at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2019.

On Dec. 3, 2020, investigators located the defendant at his residence at 800 Lullwater Road. The defendant consented to a search of his vehicle and residence. Investigators located a green insulated cup with a pill bottle inside on the sidewalk of the residence. The label of the pill bottle was partially torn but the first name “David” was visible. There were two bags of heroin under the pill bottle inside the cup. Detectives located a small amount of heroin, digital scales, baggies, and $4,696 in U.S. currency inside the residence. The heroin recovered from the sidewalk and residence were analyzed at the DEA Laboratory. The results showed the total amount of substance recovered to be 53.878 grams of heroin. 

The defendant was transported to the CPD Narcotics Office where he admitted to selling 20 points of heroin to Johnson and Scealf on Dec. 1, 2019, at the Hi-Tech Fuel Corner Store located at 1998 Dayton Boulevard, Red Bank. The defendant stated the heroin located on the sidewalk and inside his residence was his.


September 29, 2022

5 Winners Named For Pair Of Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 29, 2022

House Republicans Ask Vanderbilt "To Immediately Halt Gender Transitioning Procedures On Minors"

September 29, 2022

Chattanooga Man Gets 140-Month Federal Prison Sentence For His Role In Fatal Heroin Overdose


Five winners have been named in the Chattanoogan.com contest for two tickets to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud. Out of 604 entries, winners drawn at random by the Cullen Scientific Method ... (click for more)

Tennessee House Republicans on Wednesday called on Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) "to immediately halt all gender transitioning surgeries performed on minors." The request, ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man has been given a 140-month federal prison sentence for his role in the overdose death of Mark Elliot in 2019. David Jerel Jennings, 36, appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

5 Winners Named For Pair Of Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Five winners have been named in the Chattanoogan.com contest for two tickets to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud. Out of 604 entries, winners drawn at random by the Cullen Scientific Method are: Angela Anderson, John Cline, Dexter Cantelou, Richard Waxler and Rachel Leath. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial ... (click for more)

House Republicans Ask Vanderbilt "To Immediately Halt Gender Transitioning Procedures On Minors"

Tennessee House Republicans on Wednesday called on Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) "to immediately halt all gender transitioning surgeries performed on minors." The request, signed by 62 members of the Tennessee House of Representatives, comes after videos surfaced on social media showing a doctor promoting the surgeries as a “huge money maker” for the hospital. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Conservatives And The LGBTQ Community Can Live At Peace With One Another

As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don’t speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative ... (click for more)

Respect For Law Enforcement And Citizens

Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law. Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons ... (click for more)

Sports

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway. With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway. “It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs ... (click for more)

CFC Earns 2-1 Win; Will Host NISA Semifinals October 30

Chattanooga FC picked up a paramount three points with a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego on Wednesday night. Goals from Brett Jones and Markus Naglestad confirmed Chattanooga’s position as hosts of the NISA semifinals on Sunday, October 30 at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga and San Diego met just a few weeks prior in California, where the boys in blue also won 2-1. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors