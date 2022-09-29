Salaries Set For Top Staff In Weston Wamp Administration

Salaries have been set for top staff in the administration of new county mayor Weston Wamp.

They are:

Claire McVay, Interim Chief of Staff - $130,000

Cory Gearrin, Deputy Mayor, Economic & Community Development - $120,000

Tucker McClendon, Deputy Mayor, Education & Workforce Development - $120,000

Mary Francis Hoots, Director of Communications - To be determined

Davis Lundy, Policy Advisor - $80,000

Angela Shannon, Assistant to the County Mayor/Office Manager - $65,000

Ms.

McVay said, “We are restructuring our office to support Weston’s vision for education and workforce development as well as economic and community development,.

“As we go forward, we will continue to make staff adjustments that are in line with Weston’s key areas of focus.”