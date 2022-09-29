Salaries Set For Top Staff In Weston Wamp Administration

Salaries have been set for top staff in the administration of new county mayor Weston Wamp.
They are:
Claire McVay, Interim Chief of Staff - $130,000
Cory Gearrin, Deputy Mayor, Economic & Community Development - $120,000
Tucker McClendon, Deputy Mayor, Education & Workforce Development - $120,000
Mary Francis Hoots, Director of Communications - To be determined
Davis Lundy, Policy Advisor - $80,000
Angela Shannon, Assistant to the County Mayor/Office Manager - $65,000
Ms.
McVay said, “We are restructuring our office to support Weston’s vision for education and workforce development as well as economic and community development,.
“As we go forward, we will continue to make staff adjustments that are in line with Weston’s key areas of focus.”