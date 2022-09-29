 Thursday, September 29, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Rock Springs, Ga. Woman Arrested In Traffic Death Of Man, 55, On Shallowford Road; Says She Thought She Had Hit A Deer

Thursday, September 29, 2022

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division, through investigation, identified the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian last Saturday in the 5900 Block of Shallowford Road.

The driver, Sarah Annette Barrett, 49, of Rock Spring, Ga., turned herself into Silverdale Detention Center on warrants obtained by investigators.

The victim was 55-year-old Paul Thompson.

Ms. Barrett's attorney, McCracken Poston, said she thought she had hit a deer and was "devastated" to find out that a man had been killed. 

He said it happened in her lane on a very remote and unlit part of Shallowford Road near Vulcan Materials. He said, "Many questions remain about the man and why he stepped or leapt into her path on the darkened roadway."

Attorney Poston said Ms. Barrett contacted Chattanooga Police the same day of the incident after being told by her husband that a man had been killed on Shallowford Road. 

Chattanooga Police had responded to a call of a pedestrian struck.
 
Police were notified of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the man deceased.
 
After further investigation, police found items belonging to the deceased and vehicle parts and concluded that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

September 30, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 29, 2022

5 Winners Named For Pair Of Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 29, 2022

House Republicans Ask Vanderbilt "To Immediately Halt Gender Transitioning Procedures On Minors"


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR 212 OLD FORT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Five winners have been named in the Chattanoogan.com contest for two tickets to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud. Out of 604 entries, winners drawn at random by the Cullen Scientific Method ... (click for more)

Tennessee House Republicans on Wednesday called on Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) "to immediately halt all gender transitioning surgeries performed on minors." The request, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR 212 OLD FORT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy FAILURE TO APPEAR AUSTIN, JOSHUA GLENN 7038 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BENFORD, TAJ VERNE 2133 ... (click for more)

5 Winners Named For Pair Of Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Five winners have been named in the Chattanoogan.com contest for two tickets to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud. Out of 604 entries, winners drawn at random by the Cullen Scientific Method are: Angela Anderson, John Cline, Dexter Cantelou, Richard Waxler and Rachel Leath. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial ... (click for more)

Opinion

Conservatives And The LGBTQ Community Can Live At Peace With One Another

As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don’t speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative ... (click for more)

Respect For Law Enforcement And Citizens

Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law. Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons ... (click for more)

Sports

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway. With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway. “It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs ... (click for more)

CFC Earns 2-1 Win; Will Host NISA Semifinals October 30

Chattanooga FC picked up a paramount three points with a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego on Wednesday night. Goals from Brett Jones and Markus Naglestad confirmed Chattanooga’s position as hosts of the NISA semifinals on Sunday, October 30 at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga and San Diego met just a few weeks prior in California, where the boys in blue also won 2-1. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors