Woman Arrested In Traffic Death Of Man, 55, On Shallowford Road

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division, through investigation, identified the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian last Saturday in the 5900 Block of Shallowford Road.

The driver, Sarah Barrett, 49, turned herself into Silverdale Detention Center on warrants obtained by investigators.

The victim was 55-year-old Paul Thompson.

Chattanooga Police had responded at 12:31 p.m. to a call of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the man deceased. Police were notified of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road.Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the man deceased.

After further investigation, police found items belonging to the deceased and vehicle parts and concluded that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.