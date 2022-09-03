Soddy Daisy Grants Concessions To Townhome Developers; K9 Janga Leaving The City Along With Handler Garrett Bull

 Saturday, September 3, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Saturday, September 3, 2022 - by Gail Perry
Gene-O Shipley will stay on the Soddy Daisy Commission, while also serving District 1 on the County Commission
Actions taken by the Soddy Daisy Commission has made it a little easier for residential developers in the city. On the final reading to amend the zoning ordinance, the requirement to have a preliminary plat approved will no longer be necessary as part of the rezoning process for R-T/Z, Residential Town House Zero Lot Line District. This will make the process of rezoning for all districts the same.

Before Thursday, the city’s planning staff had the authority to subdivide property into two lots without it having to first go to the municipal planning commission. Until now, if property was being divided into more lots than two, state laws required that the request had to go before the Soddy Daisy Planning Commission for a recommendation before commission would approve or disapprove the change.

The state’s position has changed, which will allow Soddy Daisy’s staff to approve subdivisions of up to five lots without the planning commission needing to hear the request and make a recommendation.

Some American Rescue Funds that were received by municipalities have been dedicated to Tennessee Department of  Environment and Conservation  for utilities. Since Soddy Daisy does not own any utilities, the $1,724,122 that the city received in ARP funds will be dedicated to the Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA ) for work to be done in the city limits of Soddy Daisy.

Commissioner Gene-O Shipley, the city’s representative to the WWTA, told the board that the money can now be used to fix water issues, which will help maintain the roads since the leaking water pipes can also cause roads to crack and shift.

At the commission meeting, Community Volunteer Nate Sandin, who started “Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful” to pick up litter around town, gave the commissioners an update for the next clean-up day that will be at the Big Soddy Creek Gulf on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. until noon. This will be a joint project with Water Ways, which organizes the yearly River Rescue in the Chattanooga area.

He requested for the city to pick up the bags as the volunteers fill them with trash that day. Public Works Director Steve Grant said a city truck will be provided. The groups will photograph all the bags that are filled to document the amount that was found.

Police Chief Mike Sneed told the commissioners that Officer Garrett Bull, the city’s K9 handler, will be changing jobs and leaving the police department. He has worked with  K9 Officer Janga, the Belgian Malinois, since the city acquired her seven and a half years ago. He would like to keep the dog and it would be hard for the dog to change owners, he said. Being told that police dogs lose some of their drive at nine years old, Chief Sneed and the council decided it would make more sense to consider Janga as surplus property, give her to Officer Bull and then invest in a younger dog.

The cost to train a K9 handler is $3,500. The cost of a new dog is $8,000, which includes the cost of training both the dog and the handler. Chief Sneed also received approval from the council to create a chaplain program for the police department. A chaplain would not carry a firearm and would sign a waiver so the city will have no liability.

Commissioner Steve Everett said the city has made so many gains and improvements on Soddy Daisy parks, and now he has seen some vandalism. He asked for preventative measures including adding trail cameras to identify those responsible. Public Works Director Grant said there are cameras that have caught two sets of vandals. The cameras film a lot but there are gaps in the areas that they cover.

Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner and past mayor Geno-O Shipley was congratulated by each member of the commission for becoming the District 1 representative to the Hamilton County Commission. He was sworn in Thursday and now will be serving in the capacity of both city and county commissioner. Commissioner Shipley said that this had been an eventful day and he views the new job as interesting and as a challenge. After thanking the other commissioners for their support through the years, he said that his goal will be to represent the city and District 1 well, and wants to be a good partner for the whole of Hamilton County.   


A security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station at 740 E. 12 th St. called police and said there was an intoxicated man refusing to leave the property. Police arrived and spoke with the intoxicated ... (click for more)

Actions taken by the Soddy Daisy Commission has made it a little easier for residential developers in the city. On the final reading to amend the zoning ordinance, the requirement to have a preliminary ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CANNON R 1644 HARPETH RUN DR NASHVILLE, 37221 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: UTC DOMESTIC ASSAULT BIRDSONG, ... (click for more)



A security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station at 740 E. 12 th St. called police and said there was an intoxicated man refusing to leave the property. Police arrived and spoke with the intoxicated man. He said he was unhappy because he was kicked off a Greyhound bus for being drunk. He said he wasn’t drunk but was asleep. He also said he had a couple beers at 6 p.m. the prior night. ... (click for more)

Actions taken by the Soddy Daisy Commission has made it a little easier for residential developers in the city. On the final reading to amend the zoning ordinance, the requirement to have a preliminary plat approved will no longer be necessary as part of the rezoning process for R-T/Z, Residential Town House Zero Lot Line District. This will make the process of rezoning for all ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (2)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Opens 2022 Season

Tennessee football teammates Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt share a room and apparently it has quite a view. McDonald sat in their living room earlier this week and foresaw an interception for himself in the Vols’ season opener against Ball State. Hyatt responded with an even clearer personal vision. He was going to score the first touchdown. Seeing was believing for ... (click for more)

Mocs Volleyball Splits In Jacksonville Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs indoor volleyball team secured its first victory of the coach Julie Torbett era and 2022 season after defeating Presbyterian 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19) in the second match of the Jacksonville Invitational hosted by Jacksonville University on Friday afternoon. The win followed a narrow 3-2 (25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 23-25, 15-11) loss to the tournament ... (click for more)


