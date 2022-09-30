As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don’t speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative ... (click for more)

Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law. Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons ... (click for more)