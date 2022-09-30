September 30, 2022
A group of Hamilton County 911 telecommunicators were deploying to Naples, Fla., on Friday in response to a request for mutual aid assistance after the state was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop and made contact with the man sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and he being the only occupant in the vehicle. Police asked the man to step out of the vehicle. After a pat down,
A group of Hamilton County 911 telecommunicators were deploying to Naples, Fla., on Friday in response to a request for mutual aid assistance after the state was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The six telecommunicators from Hamilton County 911 will be joined by 16 other telecommunicators from other counties in Tennessee.

All of these telecommunicators provide extra staffing to
All of these telecommunicators provide extra staffing to ... (click for more)
As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don't speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative
Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law.
Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons
Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway.
With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway.
"It's a different feeling, being 'first official day," Mocs
Chattanooga FC picked up a paramount three points with a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego on Wednesday night. Goals from Brett Jones and Markus Naglestad confirmed Chattanooga’s position as hosts of the NISA semifinals on Sunday, October 30 at Finley Stadium.
Chattanooga and San Diego met just a few weeks prior in California, where the boys in blue also won 2-1. The Chattanooga