Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains, and Drainage, Section 31-4, Installation, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service Lines; Charge; Exception and Section 31-14, Private Communal Sanitary Sewer Systems, related to Sewer Lateral Maintenance. (Sponsored by Councilman Henderson, Councilwoman Hill, and Chairman Ledford)



6. Ordinances - First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0191 Bill Ramsey (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3400 Cummings Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

2022-0191 Bill Ramsey (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3400 Cummings Road, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)



2022-0191 Bill Ramsey (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3400 Cummings Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-4 Outdoor Industrial Use Zone. (Applicant Version)



b. 2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



c. 2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)



d. 2022-0201 City of Chattanooga c/o Gail Hart (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 7725 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)



e. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022 and 09-27-2022)



f. 2022-0177 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 401 Central Avenue and 1048 East 4th Street, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

2022-0177 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 401 Central Avenue and 1048 East 4th Street, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



g. 2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)



h. 2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)

2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



i. 2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)

2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



j. 2022-0207 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1128 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)

2022-0207 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1128 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



k. 2022-0197 A.T. Home Properties (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 107 South Germantown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Staff Version and Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission)



7. Resolutions:



COUNCIL OFFICE



a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Vivian White to the Head Start Governing Board for District 9, with a term beginning October 11, 2022, and ending October 11, 2023. (District 9)



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



b. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.



PLANNING



c. 2022-0202 The Baylor School (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an Institutional Planned Unit Development amendment for the properties located in the 100 block of Baylor School Road. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)



PUBLIC WORKS



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew the professional services for the On-Call Blanket Contract for Stormwater Modeling and Floodplain Analysis Services, Contract S-20-004-100, for year three (3) of four (4) to the five (5) consultant firms listed per their qualification package - (1) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (2) CDM Smith, Inc.; (3) Woods Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (4) AECOM; and (5) S&ME, Inc., in the amount of $750,000.00.

8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



11. Adjournment.