2 Shot On Trewhitt Street Shortly After 1 Man Shot, Another Stabbed, On East 13th Street

Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Two people were shot in Hill City on Tuesday night, shortly after a 29-year-old man was shot and a 28-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation on E. 13th Street.
 
At 8:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2300 block of E. 13th on a person shot. Police were notified of a man, 29, who had been shot.
 
The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
 
While on the scene, police were notified of another man, age 28, with a stab wound to his back.
 
Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
 
The causation of the incident is yet to be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
 
Then at 9:34 p.m, Chattanooga Police responded on a call of "multiple persons shot."
 
The location was the 100 block of Trewhitt Street near the Hill City Park and Playground.
 
A male and female (ages unknown) were transported to a local hospital.
 
The causation of this incident is also yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding the incidents to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

September 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 6, 2022

Major Colburn Took A Young Bride Here After The Civil War; Lived Many Years On W. 6th Street

September 6, 2022

Collegedale Revises Purchasing Limits; Larry Hanson Is Interim Replacement For Phil Garver


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADLEY, TENESHA 7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Major Webster James Colburn built a fine home "on the north side of Sixth Street 2 east of Cedar" not long after the Yellow Fever plague had finally left the town. The Colburns lived for many ... (click for more)

An ordinance to revise purchasing limits was approved by the Collegedale Commission after state law recently changed to allow it. Previously bidding was required for any purchase above $10,000. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week One

Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one: Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is ... (click for more)


