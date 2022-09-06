2 Shot On Trewhitt Street Shortly After 1 Man Shot, Another Stabbed, On East 13th Street

Two people were shot in Hill City on Tuesday night, shortly after a 29-year-old man was shot and a 28-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation on E. 13th Street.

At 8:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2300 block of E. 13th on a person shot. Police were notified of a man, 29, who had been shot.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

While on the scene, police were notified of another man, age 28, with a stab wound to his back.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. The causation of the incident is yet to be determined.The investigation is ongoing.

Then at 9:34 p.m, Chattanooga Police responded on a call of "multiple persons shot."

The location was the 100 block of Trewhitt Street near the Hill City Park and Playground.

A male and female (ages unknown) were transported to a local hospital.

The causation of this incident is also yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding the incidents to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.