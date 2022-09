Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADLEY, TENESHA

7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRAZELL, DANYELLE M

6918 SNOW VIEW LN OOLTEWAH, 373635653

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNS, JONATHAN STEPHEN

10475 SCENIC HIGHWAY LOOKOUT MTN., 30750

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAIG, ERICA DEMETRICA

358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, MATTHEW DEREK

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANKLIN, SHELBY LYNN

162 POND SPRINGS ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GABRIEL, ROBERT DANIEL

2301 MCCOY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063202

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



GARNER, CEONDRA

5219 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HALL, BRYANT ONEAL

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HARDEN, GABRIEL N

10452 RACE LN APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, QUAVE TALON

301 CRESTWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAYES, JAMES E

1717 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



HAYNES, GINA L

1202 16TH ST CLEVELAND, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HENGEL, WHITNEY ELIZABETH

2306 LAKESITE DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062616

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCDONALD, MATTHEW JARED

8047 ROSEMERE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MEEKS, AARON TRAMELL

224 VICTOR AVE DAYTON, 45405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEMOORE, BRYEN ANTHONY41 AGNES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTODMANN, RILEY BLAINE208 NORTH SAINT MARKS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSTALKINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED BURGLARYPATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 SYCOAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPEREZ, CIPRIANO900 AIRPORT CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRIVERO, JERRY LAZARUS4906 MARYLAND DRIVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL731 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESULLIVAN, CURTIS JEROME127 GOODSON AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF FIREARMRESISTING ARRESTSPEEDINGCHILD ENDANGERMENTASSAULT ON POLICEINTENT TO GO ARMEDTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPOSSESSOION OF SCHEDULE II W/INTENTSULLIVAN, DIAMOND N127 GOODSON AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTCHILD ENDANGERMENTCHILD ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTTATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMAS, DANDRAY LAMAR600 E 52TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTHOMPSON, MARK LEBRONMIDDLE VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBURGLARYTHURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED ROBBERYWILSON, RACHEL HAVEN8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WYNOS, TABATHA KAY3107 E 37TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000