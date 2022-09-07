Red Bank Unhappy With WWTA ; Hires Consultants

The Red Bank Commission on Tuesday night voted to hire Terracon Consultants, a professional civil engineering company, to give advice for how to resolve issues the city has been experiencing due to the sewer system. Red Bank transferred control of the sewer system to the Hamilton County WWTA in 2003, but now believe they are paying more and receiving increasingly degraded service. Development has been restricted because nearly half of the city is in a moratorium for hooking up to the sewer system, and overflows occur. The resolution that was passed states that the city finds the current “moratorium unacceptable when viewed through an economic impact lens.” Red Bank has agreed to pay the consultants an amount not to exceed $20,000 per task order or $100,000 total during the three-year period of the agreement.

Residential development is continuing, however, with the rezoning requests that were passed on the final reading at the commission meeting. Property at 2626 Berkley Dr. was rezoned from R-1 Residential to R-T/Z Townhome and Zero Lot Line Residential. Two single family houses are planned for this property and there will be a requirement for planting trees. Also rezoned was property at 1014 and 1018 Lullwater Road and 2510 Leaning Tree Lane. The zoning was changed after sewer upgrades have been made, from R-1 Residential to R-2 Residential. This will allow a PUD with 30 single family units, with small lots to be built. There is a requirement that a shade tree is planted in front of each of the houses.

Due to requests by many residents, the city will convert one of the tennis courts at the park located at 3817 Redding Road into three pickleball courts. This project will cost $19,000, which is not included in the current budget. However, Commissioner Ruth Jeno said that Finance Director John Alexander had assured her that property taxes from new houses would cover the cost.

The city has authorized a contract with Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Services which secures best prices for items that are purchased by municipalities.

The board of commissioners approved a contract to purchase and install two large blade ceiling fans for the apparatus bays in the city’s fire stations. One will be placed at Fire Station 1, at 3127 Dayton Blvd. and the other will be placed at Fire Station 2 located at 4851 Dayton Blvd. The cost for both will be $18,298, which had been planned and budgeted for.

Tracey Perry, city recorder and Human Resources manager, told the commissioners about use of the service recently begun with Care-A-Van that is provided by CARTA for people with special needs. In the month of July, just a single client used the service for six trips. In August, three clients used the service for a total of 60 trips.

Ms. Perry also gave an update to the hiring of additional employees. A fire training instructor is now in place. A deputy court clerk started last week. An offer has been made to an applicant for the capital projects manager, and the city is waiting to hear back from him. Ms. Perry has selected an assistant city recorder, however has not yet made an offer. Firefighters are being interviewed this week and the job description for a planner and IT specialist is still in development, she said.

Ten members were appointed to the Red Bank Festival Citizen’s Advisory Board who will be tasked in planning and implementing festivals, fairs and parades throughout the year. Those named to the board are Laurence Miller, Blake Pierce, Joy Krause, Jamie Harvey, Peggy Roe, Bryanna Burns, Kathy Lennon, Sonjia Millard, Chris Wood and Natalie Davis.