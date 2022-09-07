Catoosa County Contractor Republic Waste Services Raising Some Disposal Rates, Eliminating Cash Payments

 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Representatives with Republic Waste Services, which operates and manages the Catoosa County Transfer Station, notified the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners of changes including some increased fees and eliminating cash payments for waste disposal. Some fees for residents will remain unchanged.

Beginning Sept. 15, rates that have remained steady since 2005 will increase:

Gate Rate: from $39.20 to $60 per ton

Appliances: from $38.50 to $51.85 each

Tires (recyclable): from $5.50 to $7.40 each

Tires (non-recyclable): $11 to $14.80 each  

Rates for bagged trash will remain at $1 per bag; rates for bulk waste remain at $5; rates for mattresses remain at $20 each; rates for metal waste remain at $3.30; rates for inert landfill waste remain at $22 per ton.

Also beginning Sept. 15, the Catoosa County Transfer Station will no longer accept cash payments for disposal. Acceptable forms of payment will be debit and credit cards, and established accounts.

The Catoosa County Transfer Station is at 75 Shope Ridge Road and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-4:45 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The facility does not accept propane or compressed gas tanks, paint, hazardous chemicals, gas/kerosene, or contaminants regulated by state and local government. 

The recycling drop off center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Acceptable items include plastic (numbers 1-5), paper and clean cardboard, newsprint/magazines, aluminum, scrap metal, car and lawnmower batteries, used motor oil and antifreeze (limit 5 gallons per visit).



