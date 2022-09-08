New Plan For Walden Village Center Goes Before Planning Commission Next Month

A new proposal for a village center anchored by a grocery store at the town of Walden will be back before the Planning Commission next month.

The development group LOP, Llc is seeking rezoning for the center that would also include mixed-use commercial and residential space.

The site is 25 acres on Taft Highway at the former Lines Orchids.

Attorney John Anderson earlier sought a similar project at the site. It was approved by the three-member Walden Council in 2019, then was disapproved by a later council after Lee Davis became Walden mayor. There were also lawsuits filed in the matter.

Attorney Anderson passed away, and that project was dropped.

A Publix grocery would be expected to go in at the site.