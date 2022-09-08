 Thursday, September 8, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

New Plan For Walden Village Center Goes Before Planning Commission Next Month

A new proposal for a village center anchored by a grocery store at the town of Walden will be back before the Planning Commission next month.

The development group LOP, Llc is seeking rezoning for the center that would also include mixed-use commercial and residential space.

The site is 25 acres on Taft Highway at the former Lines Orchids.

Attorney John Anderson earlier sought a similar project at the site. It was approved by the three-member Walden Council in 2019, then was disapproved by a later council after Lee Davis became Walden mayor. There were also lawsuits filed in the matter.

Attorney Anderson passed away, and that project was dropped.

A Publix grocery would be expected to go in at the site.


Police Say 22-Year-Old Johnson City Man Was Shot In The Head While Sitting In Car On July 31; Brooks, Crayton Charged

Police Blotter: Lady Makes Off With Unscanned Items From Wal-Mart Self-Checkout; Couple Fighting Over Stolen ID At Staybridge Suites

Early Voting For Sept. 15 Run-Off Election Continues Through Saturday


Chattanooga Police say a 22-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the head when he made a movement after being told to hand over money in an incident on July 31. Joe Brooks was charged earlier ... (click for more)

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a woman who was checking out at a self-checkout was seen placing several items into bags without scanning them, as well as larger items ... (click for more)

Early voting for the Sept. 15 City Council 8 Run-Off continues through Saturday. Extended voting hours began Thursday and will continue through the end of early voting. The Hamilton County ... (click for more)



Police Say 22-Year-Old Johnson City Man Was Shot In The Head While Sitting In Car On July 31; Brooks, Crayton Charged

Chattanooga Police say a 22-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the head when he made a movement after being told to hand over money in an incident on July 31. Joe Brooks was charged earlier in the killing of Christopher Harris, and now 20-year-old Jamal Crayton is also in custody. CPD fugitive investigators, U.S. marshals, and RTIC investigators, using Public Safety and Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Lady Makes Off With Unscanned Items From Wal-Mart Self-Checkout; Couple Fighting Over Stolen ID At Staybridge Suites

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a woman who was checking out at a self-checkout was seen placing several items into bags without scanning them, as well as larger items that were never scanned that she just placed onto the bottom of the cart. The woman paid for the items she did scan, then exited the store with the unpaid items. * * * Police observed ... (click for more)

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

CFC Scores Big Road Win At Albion San Diego

Chattanooga FC picked up three crucial points on the road in a 2-1 victory over Albion San Diego. The boys in blue displayed incredible character to fight back from behind with goals from Markus Naglestad and Alex McGrath overturning a halftime deficit. Chattanooga entered the match in desperate need of three points, especially with the competitor of the night, Albion San Diego, ... (click for more)

Mocs Volleyball Wins In Five At UNC Asheville

A pair of transfer student-athletes in Natalie Tyson and Halle Olson combined for 42 kills, 21 each, to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team to a thrilling 3-2 (25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9) victory on the road at UNC Asheville inside the Justice Center on Wednesday evening. Chattanooga has now won two of its last three matches and improves to 2-5 on the season ... (click for more)


