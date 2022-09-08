Charles Givens, 69, Arrested For Battery In Chickamauga Battlefield

National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a physical altercation report along Glenn-Kelly Road on July 12. The incident involved local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, who rode his bicycle around posted and signed barricades into a major road construction zone.

After interviewing three witnesses and reviewing cellular phone video, it was determined that Givens rode his bicycle into an active and hazardous work zone where construction workers, in reflective vests, attempted to stop him by yelling and signaling.

He allegedly rode his bicycle into one of the construction workers, which caused his bicycle to fall over. Givens then stood up and pepper sprayed the construction worker’s face, then lunged at him with a stun gun.

Park rangers contacted Givens and collected the two weapons. He was charged with simple battery by Park Ranger Justin Young and later booked into the Catoosa County Jail.

Park rangers have issued multiple federal and state citations for bicyclists riding around barricades during the park’s major road construction over the last few months. For the safety of both visitors and workers in the area, visitors are required to stay out of the closed areas during their visits while the ongoing road projects continue.