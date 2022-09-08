 Thursday, September 8, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Charles Givens, 69, Arrested For Battery In Chickamauga Battlefield

Thursday, September 8, 2022

National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a physical altercation report along Glenn-Kelly Road on July 12. The incident involved local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, who rode his bicycle around posted and signed barricades into a major road construction zone.

 

After interviewing three witnesses and reviewing cellular phone video, it was determined that Givens rode his bicycle into an active and hazardous work zone where construction workers, in reflective vests, attempted to stop him by yelling and signaling.

He allegedly rode his bicycle into one of the construction workers, which caused his bicycle to fall over. Givens then stood up and pepper sprayed the construction worker’s face, then lunged at him with a stun gun. 

 

Park rangers contacted Givens and collected the two weapons. He was charged with simple battery by Park Ranger Justin Young and later booked into the Catoosa County Jail.

 

Park rangers have issued multiple federal and state citations for bicyclists riding around barricades during the park’s major road construction over the last few months. For the safety of both visitors and workers in the area, visitors are required to stay out of the closed areas during their visits while the ongoing road projects continue.


Police Say 22-Year-Old Johnson City Man Was Shot In The Head While Sitting In Car On July 31; Brooks, Crayton Charged

Chattanooga Police say a 22-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the head when he made a movement after being told to hand over money in an incident on July 31. Joe Brooks was charged earlier in the killing of Christopher Harris, and now 20-year-old Jamal Crayton is also in custody. CPD fugitive investigators, U.S. marshals, and RTIC investigators, using Public Safety and Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Lady Makes Off With Unscanned Items From Wal-Mart Self-Checkout; Couple Fighting Over Stolen ID At Staybridge Suites

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a woman who was checking out at a self-checkout was seen placing several items into bags without scanning them, as well as larger items that were never scanned that she just placed onto the bottom of the cart. The woman paid for the items she did scan, then exited the store with the unpaid items. * * * Police observed ... (click for more)

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

CFC Scores Big Road Win At Albion San Diego

Chattanooga FC picked up three crucial points on the road in a 2-1 victory over Albion San Diego. The boys in blue displayed incredible character to fight back from behind with goals from Markus Naglestad and Alex McGrath overturning a halftime deficit. Chattanooga entered the match in desperate need of three points, especially with the competitor of the night, Albion San Diego, ... (click for more)

Mocs Volleyball Wins In Five At UNC Asheville

A pair of transfer student-athletes in Natalie Tyson and Halle Olson combined for 42 kills, 21 each, to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team to a thrilling 3-2 (25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9) victory on the road at UNC Asheville inside the Justice Center on Wednesday evening. Chattanooga has now won two of its last three matches and improves to 2-5 on the season ... (click for more)


