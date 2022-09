A man was shot in Rossville on Thursday evening.

According to Sheriff Gary Sisk, deputies responded to 159 Nawaka Ave. between 8:30 and 10 p.m., and located a white man approximately 20-30 years of age with one gunshot wound to his lower extremity.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective LeeAnn Moody at 706 935-2424.