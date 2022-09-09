 Friday, September 9, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department To Begin Administering The Bivalent COVID-19 Booster

Friday, September 9, 2022

The Health Department has received a limited supply of the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster shots and will begin administering the booster doses to eligible individuals at all Hamilton County Health Clinics beginning on Friday.

 

This Bivalent booster is designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain.

This single-dose booster helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting more transmissible variants. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website here.

 

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for people 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is authorized for people 12 years of age and older. Individuals are eligible for the new boosters two months after completing their initial vaccination series or their last booster shot.

 

“As we move into the fall and winter, it is critical that we have safe and effective vaccine boosters that can protect against circulating and emerging variants to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19. These boosters allow us to get ahead of the next predicted wave of COVID-19,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.

 

The Health Department’s main campus at 3rd street will be the  only clinic to offer both the Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent Booster. Residents will need to make an appointment by calling our hotline at 423-209-8383.

 

Outlying clinics will be offering the Pfizer Bivalent booster to eligible individuals with no appointment necessary.

 

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot, including all of our outlying clinics, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

 

Additional resources

·         If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you. 

·         Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.

·         To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 primary series and booster shots, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

·         Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

·         Vaccines are widely available in the community through several providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

·         Testing options are available in the community through several providers. Please visit testing.hamiltontn.gov or call our hotline at 423-209-8383 for help locating a testing facility near you.

·         To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN


September 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Bothered By Weekly Door Ringer; Man Says Tow Truck Driver Destroyed His $20,000 Tool Box

September 9, 2022

Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving 2 Hours Early Amid TSA Upgrades

September 9, 2022

Georgia Trooper Cadet Collapses, Dies After Training Exercise


A woman on Lynnstone Drive reported a suspicious person. She told police a white male came to her door a week ago and rang her doorbell. She said today another white male came to her door and ... (click for more)

The TSA will be upgrading its screening equipment beginning on Monday, at the Chattanooga Airport. During this time, passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours prior to departure to ... (click for more)

A Georgia Trooper Cadet has died after collapsing following a training exercise in Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said it was saddened to announce the line of duty death ... (click for more)



Opinion

$50,000 Seat?

Evidently we have not put enough fiscally responsible or patient people on the county commission that they feel it is appropriate to spend that kind of taxpayer money to add one seat to the dias and get it accomplished in one week on an emergency basis. Where's the fire? Looks to me there is plenty of room between the 11 chairs already there, tighten up a little bit, 4" x 11 ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Sark" - The Real Story

College football’s brightest lights will be in Austin, Texas, on Saturday when a much ballyhooed matchup between the Longhorns and top-ranked Alabama kicks off at 12 noon (Fox Sports). ESPN’s Game Day crew will be on hand and you can bet Texas Memorial Stadium will be rocking. A lot has been written about Tide coach Nick Saban matching wits with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian but the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Many More Vol Questions Will Be Answered By Pittsburgh Contest

Pittsburgh will ask more questions, many more, of Tennessee and the state of the Vols’ football play than Ball State did in the season opener. Josh Heupel on Monday anticipated the scope and nature of Saturday’s inquiry at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee’s coach characterized the competitive Q & A in terms of “understanding the type of game that’s going to be played.” “The ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Run Unbeaten Streak To Four

Chattanooga freshman forward Clarissa Salinas celebrated her birthday in style Thursday night, leading the Mocs in a 2-1 win over North Alabama in non-conference women’s soccer action at the UTC Sports Complex. Salinas scored the first goal of the match then assisted with Shelby Hash’s game winner in the second half. Chattanooga improves to 2-2-2 on the year and North Alabama ... (click for more)


