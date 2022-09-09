Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving 2 Hours Early Amid TSA Upgrades

 Friday, September 9, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The TSA will be upgrading its screening equipment beginning on Monday, at the Chattanooga Airport. During this time, passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth bag check and to reduce the possibility of missing a flight. 

 

The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane from Sept.

13-15 for an equipment upgrade. The TSA project could temporarily lead to longer lines for bag check and an increased length of time for screening.

 

The TSA will be upgrading equipment again on Sept. 20-22, which could lead to similarly longer lines. The Chattanooga Airport urges passengers to arrive at least two hours prior to departure during both of the equipment upgrade projects.

 

As always, passengers are encouraged to check their flight information prior to arriving to the airport and can do so online at www.ChattAirport.com/flight-status.


Police Blotter: Woman Bothered By Weekly Door Ringer; Man Says Tow Truck Driver Destroyed His $20,000 Tool Box

$50,000 Seat?

Evidently we have not put enough fiscally responsible or patient people on the county commission that they feel it is appropriate to spend that kind of taxpayer money to add one seat to the dias and get it accomplished in one week on an emergency basis. Where's the fire? Looks to me there is plenty of room between the 11 chairs already there, tighten up a little bit, 4" x 11 ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Sark" - The Real Story

College football’s brightest lights will be in Austin, Texas, on Saturday when a much ballyhooed matchup between the Longhorns and top-ranked Alabama kicks off at 12 noon (Fox Sports). ESPN’s Game Day crew will be on hand and you can bet Texas Memorial Stadium will be rocking. A lot has been written about Tide coach Nick Saban matching wits with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian but the ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Many More Vol Questions Will Be Answered By Pittsburgh Contest

Pittsburgh will ask more questions, many more, of Tennessee and the state of the Vols’ football play than Ball State did in the season opener. Josh Heupel on Monday anticipated the scope and nature of Saturday’s inquiry at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee’s coach characterized the competitive Q & A in terms of “understanding the type of game that’s going to be played.” “The ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Run Unbeaten Streak To Four

Chattanooga freshman forward Clarissa Salinas celebrated her birthday in style Thursday night, leading the Mocs in a 2-1 win over North Alabama in non-conference women’s soccer action at the UTC Sports Complex. Salinas scored the first goal of the match then assisted with Shelby Hash’s game winner in the second half. Chattanooga improves to 2-2-2 on the year and North Alabama ... (click for more)


