Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving 2 Hours Early Amid TSA Upgrades

The TSA will be upgrading its screening equipment beginning on Monday, at the Chattanooga Airport. During this time, passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth bag check and to reduce the possibility of missing a flight.

The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane from Sept. 13-15 for an equipment upgrade. The TSA project could temporarily lead to longer lines for bag check and an increased length of time for screening.

The TSA will be upgrading equipment again on Sept. 20-22, which could lead to similarly longer lines. The Chattanooga Airport urges passengers to arrive at least two hours prior to departure during both of the equipment upgrade projects.