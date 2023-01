Political Leaders Were Among Speakers At Funeral Of Rep. Bobby Wood

A number of local and state political officials were on the program to speak at the funeral of longtime state Rep. Bobby Wood today (Tuesday) at noon.

They included Trustee Bill Hullander, State Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden, state Senator Bo Watson, State Rep. Greg Vital, Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

Other speakers were Ray Moore, Glen Wood, Edmond Stallings and Willard Green.

The service was at Redemption Point Church, 3831 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Here was the program:

SONG OVER THE RAINBOW – BETTY MOORE

SPEAKER BILL HULLANDER

SCOTT GOLDEN

INSTRUMENTAL IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL

SPEAKER CONGRESSMAN CHUCK FLEISCHMAN

BO WATSON

SONG THE ONLY REAL PEACE – TABITHA STALLINGS FAMILY

SPEAKER GREG VITAL

GARY BEHLER

SONG HE IS FAITHFUL – BROOKLYN TABERNACLE CHOIR

SPEAKER RAY MOORE

GLEN WOOD

SONG I AM HOME – RAY AND BETTY MOORE

SPEAKER EDMON STALLINGS

SONG HOW ABOUT YOUR HEART

MESSAGE WILLARD GREEN