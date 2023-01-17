Bobby Wood Called "A Real Treasure" At Funeral For Beloved Legislator

Rev. Willard Griffin Dr. Edmon Stallings When Bobby Wood and Senator Ray Albright met President Ronald Reagan Sheriff Department provided escort photo by Earl Freudenberg Sheriff Austin Garrett and other members of escort photo by Earl Freudenberg Previous Next

Family and friends gathered Tuesday at the Redemption Point Church in Ooltewah to celebrate the life of former State Rep. Bobby Wood who died last Thursday. He served in the Tennessee General Assembly for 28 years and never lost re-elections.

Glen Wood, Mr. Wood’s older son, said growing up the emphasis in our family was on church; "We went all the time." He said, “I never heard my dad talk bad about anyone and never heard him curse.”

The lawmaker’s son said his father enjoyed coaching Little League and would pick up youngsters from a nearby orphanage so they could play ball with the other boys. “My dad treated us all alike.”

The younger Wood said one day a group of protesters started picketing their home because they didn’t agree on a particular issue with his dad. He said, “My father went out and listened to their concerns for nearly an hour, they all shook hands and left, that was my father.”

Glen Wood read his dad’s favorite poem, “Builder or Wrecker.” The poem ends, “Am I patiently doing the best I can, Shaping my deeds to a well-made plan? Or am I a wrecker who just walks the town, content with the labor of tearing down?”

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said Bobby Wood championed the “Tennessee Home School Program” which other states use. He was a regular at the Hullander farm for his Sunday night hymn sings.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden, Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischman, Hamilton County delegation chairman State Senator Bo Watson, and Hamilton County Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler praised the longtime representative for his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Dr. Edmond Stallings was a friend of Rep. Wood for 70 years. He said they grew up on Sand Mountain just a few miles apart. Dr. Stallings said, “Bobby stole my girlfriend away because he had a shiny new Ford.”

Rev. Stallings stated his friend remained steadfast to his first wife (Gladys Eldridge Wood) until her death.

The former Ooltewah Church of God pastor said he introduced Rep. Wood to his second wife Jeanne at a flea market, and it wasn’t long until he performed their wedding.

Rev. Willard Griffin, Rep. Wood’s pastor for the last five years, said he was going to miss Bobby’s humor. "He’d keep us laughing.” Pastor Griffin said, “Bobby was full of encouragement, he taught Sunday School better than a lot of Church of God preachers.”

Pastor Griffin added, “Bobby Wood lived what God has laid out for us in the Bible. Bobby didn’t have religion - he had a relationship. Bobby Wood was a real treasure.”

The 87-year-old former Tennessee lawmaker was laid to rest at Lakewood Memory Gardens East on Shallowford Road.

