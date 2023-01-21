Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Unsuccessful At Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Walmart; Someone Attempts To Get Coins Out Of Air Machine Behind Murphy's

  • Saturday, January 21, 2023

A loss prevention employee at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police a black male (picture given to police) walked to the self-checkout machine with several items. The man scanned about $80 worth of items and then placed them into the shopping cart along with other items. The man never attempted to pay for the items with a legitimate form of payment. He then passed all points of store sales and was stopped by loss prevention. The man told them he had a paper and then he took off running, where he got into a red 4-door Civic and fled the scene. Walmart recovered their items totaling $294.35. Police will put out a BOLO for the suspect.

* * *

Police responded to a call for an open door at a residence on Noll Street. Police observed the back door to the residence open, with one of its windows broken. Police made entry and found the house to be vacant. Police spoke to the caller, who said he saw the door open, knew the house to be vacant and called police. He said he knew the homeowner, and provided police his contact information. Police contacted the homeowner and informed him of the situation. He said he did not want to file a report at this time.

* * *

A woman on Kings Lake Court told police that when she had returned home from work after shopping at Walmart off Highway 153, she observed damage to the rear bumper of her vehicle. She said she is unsure of when, where and how this damage occurred. She contacted Walmart to review security camera footage and they said they observed no incident involving her vehicle. She said she does not believe this happened at work or while she was at home. She believes it happened at Walmart despite what employees told her.

* * *

A woman told police someone broke into her friend's storage unit at Public Storage, 2212 Polymer Dr., and stole her 9mm Taurus she had stored there. She said she was notified yesterday of the break-in. She did not have the serial number at this time, but would call Sports Academy for the serial number.

* * *

A man told police that while he was walking through the parking lot of the UPS store , 2288 Gunbarrel Road, he believes his wallet must have fallen out of his pocket. He said he has been unable to locate the wallet. He said it was a brown wallet with his drivers license, $2 cash and a debit card inside.

* * *

A tree on Central Drive fell on top of a man's pickup truck that was parked in his driveway. A police report was needed.

* * *

A woman told police she drives for Lyft and Uber. That night she was sent to pick up a customer via Lyft in the East Lake housing area (The Lyft app would not show exact address). She described the customer as a tall, thin, black male wearing a ski mask, and approximately aged 20-25. The man asked her if she was taking him on three stops and she replied "No, I have you for one stop." The man became irate and said, "Do your (expletive) job." The woman, feeling threatened, dropped him off at the Dollar General on Rossville Boulevard and asked him to get out of her car. The man exited her
vehicle, saying, "You're going to regret this." She said he slammed her car door and then took a picture of her license plate. The woman left and immediately drove to the Kankus gas station at 1910 Market St. and called police. The Lyft app would not show anymore information about the man or the trip information. The woman said that Lyft needed a police report so they could ban the man from using Lyft in the future.

* * *

A man told police someone damaged the air machine behind the Murphy's gas station, 310 Greenway View Dr. He said he is not sure when it was damaged, but it appeared as if they were attempting to get to the coins. He said the front of the machine is bent, but they never got to the coins.

Latest Headlines
Car Fire On Friday Night Under Investigation
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, January 20th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2023
Boyd Buchanan Grabs The Energy, Downs CCS
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2023
Brainerd Tops CSAS As District 4-2A Tightens
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2023
Soddy Daisy Commission Discusses Adding More Firefighters
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2023
Breaking News
Car Fire On Friday Night Under Investigation
  • 1/21/2023

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift crews worked a car fire Friday night that was several hundred feet in the woods. The call came in as an explosion at 8:19 p.m. and on arrival, firefighters ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2001 S. LYERLY ST. APT. 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... more

Soddy Daisy Commission Discusses Adding More Firefighters
  • 1/20/2023

The city of Soddy Daisy exists today because two communities joined together in 1969 for a single purpose, said Hardie Stulce who grew up in the area and has long been involved in the government ... more

Breaking News
2nd Cleveland Middle School Student Arrested After Stolen Gun Found
  • 1/20/2023
McMinn County Man Indicted In TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
McMinn County Man Indicted In TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
  • 1/20/2023
Rep. Greg Vital Named Vice-Chairman Of House Transportation Committee
Rep. Greg Vital Named Vice-Chairman Of House Transportation Committee
  • 1/20/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 1/20/2023
Multiple Narcotics Arrests Made In Walker County
  • 1/20/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelly Will Cost Us Our Hard-Earned "Scenic City" Namesake - And Response (3)
  • 1/19/2023
County Mayor Wamp, Join Me In A Huddle
  • 1/19/2023
Pets Don't Belong In Grocery Stores
  • 1/20/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/20/2023
What Is A Feminist?
  • 1/19/2023
Sports
UTC Women Fall 64-51 At Wofford
  • 1/19/2023
Randy Smith: Loving Coach Earle
Randy Smith: Loving Coach Earle
  • 1/20/2023
Lee Lady Flames Lacrosse Picked Fourth In Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 1/19/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC's Green, Russum Set PR's at Samford Invitational
  • 1/20/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Visiting And Examining Broad Street
  • 1/20/2023
The Salvation Army Launches Food Drive To Support Its Life Navigation Ministry
  • 1/20/2023
Brush, Bulk Trash And Leaf Collection To Now Be On Set Schedule
  • 1/20/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 1/20/2023
Stars Above The Battlefield: Then & Now – A Night Sky Program At The Recreation Field Is Feb. 4
  • 1/20/2023
Entertainment
Dayz Of Deception Band Gives Back To The Community
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/18/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
  • 1/20/2023
Fortune Feimster Comes To Memorial Auditorium Feb. 5
  • 1/19/2023
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
  • 1/19/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelly Will Cost Us Our Hard-Earned "Scenic City" Namesake - And Response (3)
  • 1/19/2023
County Mayor Wamp, Join Me In A Huddle
  • 1/19/2023
Pets Don't Belong In Grocery Stores
  • 1/20/2023
Dining
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Relaunches Senior Hunger Project
  • 1/18/2023
Business
Spectrum Awards $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant And 30 Laptop Computers To Boys & Girls Clubs In Tennessee
  • 1/20/2023
Quik Trip Makes Chattanooga Debut In Lookout Valley
  • 1/19/2023
CO.LAB To Launch New Sustainability Program
  • 1/19/2023
Real Estate
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/20/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 12-18
  • 1/19/2023
Cambridge Square Kicks Off 2023 With 2 New Commercial Starts
  • 1/18/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University To Offer Free ESL Classes
  • 1/20/2023
OURS Offers Research Opportunities To Lee Upperclassmen
  • 1/20/2023
McCallie Students Learn New Skills During Tornado Term
  • 1/19/2023
Living Well
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 1/19/2023
Cempa Community Care Announces 3 New Board Members
  • 1/18/2023
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
Outdoors
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In West Tennessee Poultry Flock
  • 1/21/2023
Georgia DNR Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Venomous Snakes
Georgia DNR Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Venomous Snakes
  • 1/19/2023
Tennessee RiverLine, River Communities Complete Major Planning Milestone
  • 1/19/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Gospel Music Awards 2023 Set For Feb. 10
  • 1/20/2023
Obituaries
Anthony Brian Hortin
Anthony Brian Hortin
  • 1/20/2023
Betty Jewell Tate
Betty Jewell Tate
  • 1/20/2023
Thomas Swain Kale
  • 1/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Hicks, William (Dalton)
Hicks, William (Dalton)
  • 1/20/2023
Johnson, James Dale (Kimball)
Johnson, James Dale (Kimball)
  • 1/20/2023
Cartwright, C. Dianne (Sequatchie)
  • 1/20/2023