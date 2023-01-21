Police Blotter: Man Unsuccessful At Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Walmart; Someone Attempts To Get Coins Out Of Air Machine Behind Murphy's

A loss prevention employee at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police a black male (picture given to police) walked to the self-checkout machine with several items. The man scanned about $80 worth of items and then placed them into the shopping cart along with other items. The man never attempted to pay for the items with a legitimate form of payment. He then passed all points of store sales and was stopped by loss prevention. The man told them he had a paper and then he took off running, where he got into a red 4-door Civic and fled the scene. Walmart recovered their items totaling $294.35. Police will put out a BOLO for the suspect.



* * *

Police responded to a call for an open door at a residence on Noll Street. Police observed the back door to the residence open, with one of its windows broken. Police made entry and found the house to be vacant. Police spoke to the caller, who said he saw the door open, knew the house to be vacant and called police. He said he knew the homeowner, and provided police his contact information. Police contacted the homeowner and informed him of the situation. He said he did not want to file a report at this time.

* * *

A woman on Kings Lake Court told police that when she had returned home from work after shopping at Walmart off Highway 153, she observed damage to the rear bumper of her vehicle. She said she is unsure of when, where and how this damage occurred. She contacted Walmart to review security camera footage and they said they observed no incident involving her vehicle. She said she does not believe this happened at work or while she was at home. She believes it happened at Walmart despite what employees told her.

* * *

A woman told police someone broke into her friend's storage unit at Public Storage, 2212 Polymer Dr., and stole her 9mm Taurus she had stored there. She said she was notified yesterday of the break-in. She did not have the serial number at this time, but would call Sports Academy for the serial number.

* * *



A man told police that while he was walking through the parking lot of the UPS store , 2288 Gunbarrel Road, he believes his wallet must have fallen out of his pocket. He said he has been unable to locate the wallet. He said it was a brown wallet with his drivers license, $2 cash and a debit card inside.

* * *

A tree on Central Drive fell on top of a man's pickup truck that was parked in his driveway. A police report was needed.

* * *

A woman told police she drives for Lyft and Uber. That night she was sent to pick up a customer via Lyft in the East Lake housing area (The Lyft app would not show exact address). She described the customer as a tall, thin, black male wearing a ski mask, and approximately aged 20-25. The man asked her if she was taking him on three stops and she replied "No, I have you for one stop." The man became irate and said, "Do your (expletive) job." The woman, feeling threatened, dropped him off at the Dollar General on Rossville Boulevard and asked him to get out of her car. The man exited her

vehicle, saying, "You're going to regret this." She said he slammed her car door and then took a picture of her license plate. The woman left and immediately drove to the Kankus gas station at 1910 Market St. and called police. The Lyft app would not show anymore information about the man or the trip information. The woman said that Lyft needed a police report so they could ban the man from using Lyft in the future.

* * *

A man told police someone damaged the air machine behind the Murphy's gas station, 310 Greenway View Dr. He said he is not sure when it was damaged, but it appeared as if they were attempting to get to the coins. He said the front of the machine is bent, but they never got to the coins.