Police Blotter: Manager Suspicious Of Man Walking Around Store With Beer; People Setting Up Camp Under Church Stairs Say They Are Just Going To Services

  • Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Suspicious activity was reported at the Circle K at 3729 Tennessee Ave. The manager told police a black male in coveralls entered the store and went to the beer cooler. The man then grabbed a beer from the cooler and started suspiciously wandering around the store. The manager said she then confronted the man, as she suspected he was attempting to steal the beer. The man then placed the beer on the checkout counter. the manager said she told the man to leave the store. the man left the store and got into a burgundy van and left the area. The manager said she just wanted to report this incident to police.

* * *

A man on Booth Road told police at 12:35 a.m. some woman began banging on his front door, possibly asking for help, but je could not confirm. While banging on his door, the glass shattered and the woman left the area.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police that a black pickup was parked in the roadway at Mountain Creek Road and Morrison Springs Road. Police found a black Toyota Tundra parked on Morrison
Springs Road, with a TN tag, which confirmed stolen from Marion County. The vehicle was left locked, with both front seatbelts fastened and some apparently recent damage to the front right corner (headlight, fender, mirror). No keys were observed with the vehicle. NCIC (through INFO Channel) confirmed the vehicle was still reported stolen from Kimball, Tn. No owner was reached, and Marion County asked to be notified of which wrecker would be used. Gudel's Wrecker was called and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Marion County will be removing the vehicle from NCIC.

* * *

Police received a call from a person who wished to remain anonymous, saying there was a suspicious man camping at the AMC Classic Majestic 12 Movie Theater at .311 Broad St. Police found a black male in a blue tent behind the bushes at the above location. Police identified the man. Due to the man camping on private property during non-business hours with no legal reason to be there, police told the man he had to leave. The man was very reluctant to leave and tried to reason with the police to stay. He was run through the police dispatch information channel, no active warrants were found. After being told by police multiple times to leave, he began to gather his belongings and proceeded to leave the property.

* * *

Security at Chattanooga Fitness Center, 1254 E 3rd St., told police they saw a suspicious person in the parking lot looking into a vehicle. Police spoke with and identified the man, who said he was homeless and thought the car belonged to someone he knew. A warrant check was conducted, showing no active warrants. The man left the area on foot without further incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., on the report of a shoplifter who was still on scene. Police spoke with an employee who said she was approached by a customer who had already left and told her another customer was stealing items. The employee pointed out the man and police identified him. He told police he did not take anything and was waiting for his girlfriend, who was using the restroom. The employee said she did not witness the theft and that it was only second-hand knowledge from a customer. There was no employee on scene who could review the cameras to see if a theft had actually occurred or not. A follow-up at a later date will be conducted.

* * *

A disorder was reported by one of two people at a residence on Talladega Avenue who said they had been in a verbal argument while in the home. Both of them separated to cool down and said they no longer needed police assistance.

* * *

Officers responded to several people reportedly setting up camp under the stairs of St. Paul church. Officers spoke with a church member who said they had refused to leave. Police spoke with the people and they said they were going to attend a service. Officers suggested they collect their belongings and wait across the street until service time. Officers also suggested they not return to set up camp on church property again. They gathered their belongings and left the area.

