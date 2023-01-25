Whitfield County Dispatcher, 28, Dies In I-75 Wreck

A 28-year-old Whitfield County 911 dispatcher died in a crash on I-75 on Wednesday morning.

She was identified as Haley Cunningham.

The Georgia State Patrol said Ms. Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the median guardrail. The vehicle wound up backward in the center lane.

The GSP said the car was then struck by a flatbed tractor-trailer, and Ms. Cunningham was ejected from her car. The tractor-trailer then overturned. The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital.

The wreck was near mile marker 318 in Gordon County, Ga.

Whitfield County 911 posted: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Whitfield County 911 employee, Haley Cunningham. Haley passed away earlier this morning. She had been a valued member on our team and will be missed. Please keep Haley’s family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time."