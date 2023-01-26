Latest Headlines

State Senator Lowe Sponsors Bill For Free Breakfast And Lunch For Schools

  • Thursday, January 26, 2023

State Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun) has introduced legislation to help children in school by providing free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Senator Lowe, who sits on the State and Local Government as well as Government Operations,  in explaining the legislation said, “We have three things we need to provide for our children. Safety, food and good instruction. Schools need to be as safe as possible. Our children can’t learn if they are hungry and we need to provide good instruction for them.”

The bill would requires each local school board to establish a school lunch program and a school breakfast program that provides a free breakfast and lunch to each student enrolled in a school under the board's jurisdiction.

The state will reimburse each school district the cost of providing a free breakfast and lunch to each student enrolled in the district after all available federal funds have been applied.

Senator Lowe explained that most of the state revenue collected comes from sales tax. “We are lucky that we don’t have a State Income Tax.”

Senator Lowe said the state has collected a lot of money lately. “Since it is all from sales tax and not an income tax we just don’t have a way to give the money back. And what better way to give it back to families that have kids in school. They have been paying a lot of sales tax money in buying clothes, and household food for their children. The free breakfast and lunch program is a way that we can give some of this back to the people.”

The 31st is the last day for the legislature to fill bills for the upcoming session.

 

Latest Headlines
Community Meeting Set For Proposed School Rezoning
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2023
Man Injured When Struck By Vehicle On E. Main Street Thursday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2023
State Senator Lowe Sponsors Bill For Free Breakfast And Lunch For Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Defeats Georgia At Home
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2023
Tennessee Routs Georgia, 70-41
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
  • 1/27/2023

Win a pair of tickets from Chattanoogan.com to the upcoming production of My Fair Lady at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. There will be three sets of two tickets each given away ... more

Man Injured When Struck By Vehicle On E. Main Street Thursday Morning
  • 1/26/2023

A pedestrian was struck on E. Main Street Thursday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a call at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian had been struck at 1201 E. Main St. Police found ... more

State Senator Lowe Sponsors Bill For Free Breakfast And Lunch For Schools
  • 1/26/2023

State Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun) has introduced legislation to help children in school by providing free breakfast and lunch for all students. Senator Lowe, who sits on the State and ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2023
$13,000 Stolen From Victim's Bank Account - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/26/2023
Police Blotter: Man With Machete At Community Kitchen Asked To Leave; Man Threatened By Someone He Nearly Bumped Into
  • 1/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2023
Police Blotter: Prowler Just Wanting To Get Out Of The Rain; Man Thinks His Ex's New Boyfriend Is Sabotaging Him
  • 1/25/2023
Opinion
Another Dip In The Wamp Swamp - And Response
  • 1/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City Got Hosed
Jerry Summers: Gig City Got Hosed
  • 1/25/2023
The Federal Judiciary: A Separate And Coequal Branch Of Government
  • 1/26/2023
The Rest Of The Story?
  • 1/25/2023
"Ridiculous" Litter Problem
  • 1/25/2023
Sports
Tennessee Routs Georgia, 70-41
  • 1/26/2023
Chattanooga Men Drop Fourth Straight Game
  • 1/25/2023
Dan Fleser: Heupel's Big Pay Hike; Zeigler Comes Through
Dan Fleser: Heupel's Big Pay Hike; Zeigler Comes Through
  • 1/25/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Defeats Georgia At Home
  • 1/26/2023
Happenings
East Lake Community Center Celebrates Grand Re–opening On Sunday
  • 1/26/2023
HCSO Reserve Deputy Coordinator Awarded 2022-2023 Hamilton Place Rotary’s Service Above Self In Law Enforcement Award
HCSO Reserve Deputy Coordinator Awarded 2022-2023 Hamilton Place Rotary’s Service Above Self In Law Enforcement Award
  • 1/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Uncle Mark Thrash
Jerry Summers: Uncle Mark Thrash
  • 1/26/2023
Local Teacher Releases New Action Adventure Series
  • 1/26/2023
Hunter Museum Opens 2 Exhibits With Celebration Thursday Evening
Hunter Museum Opens 2 Exhibits With Celebration Thursday Evening
  • 1/26/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/26/2023
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 12
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Concerto Concert Feb. 12
  • 1/26/2023
CSO Big Band's Best Is Saturday
  • 1/25/2023
World-Renowned Ballet Magnificat! To Perform Feb. 7
World-Renowned Ballet Magnificat! To Perform Feb. 7
  • 1/25/2023
Jfest Wristbands On Sale Feb. 1
  • 1/25/2023
Opinion
Another Dip In The Wamp Swamp - And Response
  • 1/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City Got Hosed
Jerry Summers: Gig City Got Hosed
  • 1/25/2023
The Federal Judiciary: A Separate And Coequal Branch Of Government
  • 1/26/2023
Dining
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Business
Dalton Sees Rise In December Unemployment Rate
  • 1/26/2023
GA Regional Commissions See Mostly Decreased December Unemployment Rates
  • 1/26/2023
CBL Announces The Resignation Of Jonathan Heller From Its Board; Contis Is New Chairman
  • 1/25/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Showing Up And Being Present
  • 1/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 19-25
  • 1/26/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 1/26/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students Named All-East And All-State Musicians And Vocalists
McCallie Students Named All-East And All-State Musicians And Vocalists
  • 1/26/2023
Cleveland Teacher Named To Curriculum Associates' 2023 Class Of Extraordinary Educators
Cleveland Teacher Named To Curriculum Associates' 2023 Class Of Extraordinary Educators
  • 1/25/2023
CSCC Paramedic Scholarship Announced At Bradley County Commission Meeting Monday
CSCC Paramedic Scholarship Announced At Bradley County Commission Meeting Monday
  • 1/24/2023
Living Well
Victoria Arlen To Keynote Siskin Possibilities Luncheon March 21
  • 1/25/2023
3 Join CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates - Atrium
  • 1/25/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Honors National Activity Professionals Week
  • 1/23/2023
Memories
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Outdoors
Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For Sickle Darter
  • 1/23/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
  • 1/22/2023
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In West Tennessee Poultry Flock
  • 1/21/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
Local Church To Provide Hot Showers To Unhoused Neighbors
Local Church To Provide Hot Showers To Unhoused Neighbors
  • 1/26/2023
Bob Tamasy: Key To Spiritual Success - Know Your Job Description
Bob Tamasy: Key To Spiritual Success - Know Your Job Description
  • 1/26/2023
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
  • 1/23/2023
Obituaries
Ray Hickerson
Ray Hickerson
  • 1/26/2023
Eunice Bengson Miles
Eunice Bengson Miles
  • 1/25/2023
Dorothy Mae Bins
Dorothy Mae Bins
  • 1/25/2023
Area Obituaries
Crisp, Dedrick (Cleveland)
Crisp, Dedrick (Cleveland)
  • 1/26/2023
Broome, Donna (Rocky Face)
Broome, Donna (Rocky Face)
  • 1/26/2023
Riley, Sandra "Sandy" (Evensville)
Riley, Sandra "Sandy" (Evensville)
  • 1/26/2023